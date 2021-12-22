eMed Announces Quick-Access Program for Patients to Receive Pfizer's New Oral Antiviral

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed, the company democratizing healthcare with its Digital Point-of-Care™ platform, is preparing to maximize the benefit of today's positive development for population health with the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) authorization of the first oral antiviral for treatment of COVID-19 in the market. eMed commends the FDA and Pfizer on this significant step in the fight against COVID-19.

As the leading provider of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests with validated results, eMed created Test-to-Treat™, an enhancement to its current at-home, verified testing solution which will facilitate the rapid provision of prescription antiviral therapeutics for eMed customers should they test positive for COVID-19. The newly-approved antiviral therapeutic from Pfizer is most effective when initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset — eMed's platform is designed to close the gap between diagnosis and treatment from the comfort and safety of the consumer's home. For $25 dollars, a consumer can visit eMed.com to be guided through the at-home testing process and receive validated results in 15 minutes that can lead to prescription for the oral antiviral if they meet the required criteria.

"We applaud the government for its timely approval of these lifesaving therapeutics, and for their redoubled commitment to boosting the availability of rapid testing," said Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Patrice Harris. "We've always embraced an all-of-the-above approach to pandemic mitigation, with vaccines, testing, therapies and more working in tandem to save lives and minimize disruptions."

"In the same way that rapid testing is key to cutting off the transmission of COVID-19, early treatment of infections is important for limiting the severity of the disease," said Chief Science Officer Dr. Michael Mina. "By leveraging the best at-home testing platform available, eMed's Test-to-Treat program will help antiviral therapies be as useful as possible by closing the gap between a positive test and the prescription of the appropriate treatment."

eMed also is prepared to complement the government's provision of free testing by offering validated results. This means that Americans could receive a free test from the government and use eMed to obtain verified results needed for travel, work and more.

