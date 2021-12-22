THE SHYFT GROUP'S UTILIMASTER UPFITS FORD PRO ALL-ELECTRIC E-TRANSIT CUSTOMER PILOT VEHICLES

NOVI, Mich., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --­ Utilimaster , a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group's Fleet Vehicles & Services business unit (NASDAQ: SHYF) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), announced today it has worked with Ford Pro™ to produce two pilot vehicles built on the all-electric Ford E-Transit chassis for customer testing.

As the chosen body provider for the Ford Pro E-Transit pilot program, Utilimaster has engineered its Velocity® body to fit the E-Transit cutaway.

As the chosen body provider for the Ford Pro E-Transit pilot program, Utilimaster has engineered its Velocity® body to fit the E-Transit cutaway. One of the completed all-electric vehicles is comparable to Utilimaster's Velocity F-Series for gas-powered Transit chassis fleet customers, but designed specifically for the E-Transit's all-electric architecture. The other unit features a renewed Utilimaster route-delivery body often seen in the snack food industry.

"The delivery market continues to demand electric options for their fleets," said Chad Heminover, President, Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services. "We are confident our customers will value the benefits we can deliver by integrating the Ford all-electric E-Transit chassis with industry-leading delivery bodies and upfits."

Utilimaster's commitment to electrification is illustrated through its work on the Ford Pro pilot program.

"Our work on the Ford Pro E-Transit pilot program is just the beginning of our commitment to provide the same great Utilimaster work truck and van bodies to electric fleet vehicles from Ford and other manufacturers as they come to market," said Heminover.

The pilot program vehicles are road ready and will be in use through 2023.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $676 million in 2020. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com .

