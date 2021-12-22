Zip Run Granted First Cannabis Delivery Operator License in City of Boston

BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zip Run, a leading social equity cannabis delivery platform, announced the approval of a Host Community Agreement (HCA) for its Delivery Operator License to begin cannabis deliveries from its Boston warehouse. This marks the first company to receive this license from the Boston Cannabis Board for wholesale cannabis delivery within the city limits of Boston.

Zip Run logo (PRNewsfoto/Zip Run)

"This latest approval means that consumers in Boston will soon be able to purchase the broadest array of high-quality cannabis products for delivery from our warehouse with just a click through our online platform," said Gabe Vieira, CEO and co-founder of Zip Run. "We are grateful the Boston Cannabis Board has approved our application allowing Zip Run to pave the way for other entrepreneurs of color to successfully launch cannabis businesses in the Boston area and bring innovation to the industry."

Zip Run's direct-to-consumer cannabis deliveries from its downtown Boston warehouse could begin as early as March 2022. With its new facility, Zip Run will curate the largest and best selection of cannabis products from top cultivators in the state including flower, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, pre-rolls, topicals and accessories. The wholesale delivery model benefits customers since the product selection is larger than can be accommodated in a single store.

With its proprietary e-commerce software, Zip Run brings new technologies to the cannabis industry in Boston to enhance the pickup and delivery experience. The platform is a one-stop-shop that provides seamless, consumer-friendly ordering of cannabis products. Currently, consumers can order via Zip Run for pick up at over 10 dispensary partners in Mass.

Zip Run holds marijuana courier and marijuana delivery operator licenses – only available to social equity applicants in Massachusetts. With both licenses, the company can pick up and deliver through dispensary partners as well as buy wholesale products for delivery. Zip Run received its cannabis courier delivery license in May 2021.

About Zip Run

Zip Run is the first social equity company with a state-of-art, proprietary platform for cannabis delivery. The company's e-commerce technology integrates with retailers and allows for direct-to-consumer deliveries (coming soon) in the greater Boston area. As social equity entrepreneurs, Zip Run is committed to helping communities disproportionately affected by cannabis prohibition to gain equity in the industry. For more information, visit ziprun.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zip Run