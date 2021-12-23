AdPushup clocks 97% ARR growth in 2021, hits a new milestone

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdPushup Inc, the global market leader in the advertising technology software industry, today announced that the company has achieved their annual target. The company's peak annual run rate grew 97%—from 30M USD in 2020 to 59M USD in 2021. This growth rate underscores how quickly the web publishing and media industry is embracing AdPushup's ad revenue optimization platform.

The company's growth can be attributed to its robust product offerings, which are updated periodically to best suit the industry trends. AdPushup launched two key enhancements as part of its Header Bidding Portfolio—Header Bidding Analytics and the Hyper Optimizer. The company also launched a new AMP component— AMPlify—which aims to help publishers earn 30%-100% more than their current AMP revenue.

AdPushup added more than 80 clients this year, increasing the active client base by 50%. DailyHunt, Allevents, HT Media, Beebom, Pink Villa & GlobalRPh are a few notable names added to the company's global clientele.

Addressing a company meeting CEO & Founder Ankit Oberoi said, "Last year, while the industry was recovering from the COVID-19 Impact, we made an ambitious call to double our revenue for 2021. Growth without any external capital infusion pushed us to look at innovation in our growth strategies, and the team didn't leave any stone unturned to get us here and we're ready to double our revenue in 2022 again."

AdPushup has grown its workforce from a 70 employee team in Q1 to 100+ employees at the end of Q4. The employee-focused culture that AdPushup emphasises on has been a key aspect that allowed the company to scale the workforce on such a level, while maintaining a 4.9 employee rating on Glassdoor

Of the many remarkable achievements from the year 2021, AdPushup was ranked #19 on Financial Times' America's Fastest Growing company 2021, was certified as a 'Great Place to Work', won the India 500 Best Brand Award, and finished as runners up for ExchangeWire's The Wires Global 2021 'Best Ad Ops team'.

About AdPushup:

AdPushup is a leading revenue optimization platform and Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) that helps independent web publishers, media organizations, and e-commerce platforms accelerate their growth using ad layout optimization, header bidding, innovative ad formats, smart ad refresh, ad mediation, adblock recovery.

