Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Five Points Benefits Solutions, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Franklin, Tennessee–based Five Points Benefits Solutions, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011, Five Points is an employee benefits consultant and premier regional provider of ancillary benefits, such as life, disability, dental and vision coverages, to public-sector clients throughout Tennessee, as well as in Georgia and Kentucky. Marisa Combs Smith, Wes Dozier and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Jerry Roberts, head of Gallagher's Heartland Region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Five Points is a growing business with strong leadership and production talent that will expand Gallagher's public sector benefit offerings in Tennessee and across the Heartland region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Marisa, Wes and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

