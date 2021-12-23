Flexpoint Ford Expands Senior Investment Team with Promotions to Managing Director and Principal

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpoint Ford, a private equity investment firm specializing in the financial services and healthcare industries, announced today several key promotions across the firm.

Benjamin Blum, who focuses on investments in our Asset Opportunities Fund, has been promoted to Managing Director

Stephane Essama, who is a member of our financial services private equity team, has been promoted to Principal

Elliot Lauzen, who is a member of our healthcare private equity team, has been promoted to Principal

"We are excited to announce the promotions of these talented investment professionals. As Flexpoint grows in size and scope, continuing to develop our world class team of experienced investors is important to the long-term success of the firm," said Don Edwards, CEO and Founder of Flexpoint Ford. "These promotions reflect the important contributions that these individuals have made to the performance of the firm, as well as the impact they will have on Flexpoint in the future."

Benjamin Blum joined the Flexpoint Ford's asset opportunities team in 2016 as a Vice President. He has played an instrumental role in the development of Flexpoint Ford's asset opportunities investment strategy, leading a number of investments across financial services subsectors and assets. Prior to joining Flexpoint, Ben was a Vice President at Morgan Stanley in the Fixed Income Division. He received a B.S.B.A. in finance, summa cum laude, from Washington University in St Louis.

Stephane Essama joined the Flexpoint Ford financial services team in 2018 as a Vice President. He is currently involved in several Flexpoint portfolio companies, including AFH Financial Group. Prior to joining Flexpoint, Stephane worked for Goldman Sachs, Kirkland & Ellis and DRW Trading Group. He received a B.S. in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Elliot Lauzen joined the Flexpoint Ford healthcare team in 2017 as a Vice President. He is currently involved in several Flexpoint portfolio companies in the healthcare sector, including YPrime. Prior to joining Flexpoint, Elliot worked for Altaris Capital Partners and William Blair. He received an A.B. with honors in biology from Harvard University and an M.S. in biomedical engineering from the University of Southern California.

About Flexpoint Ford, LLC

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm with offices in Chicago and New York that has approximately $5.5 billion of assets under management and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments across a broad range of investment sizes, structures and asset classes. For more information about Flexpoint Ford, please visit www.flexpointford.com.

