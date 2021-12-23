PBF Energy Announces Appointment of Paul Donahue as Director

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) announced that Paul Donahue has been elected as an independent director effective January 1, 2022.

Thomas J. Nimbley, Chairman of the Board and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to have Paul join the PBF Energy Board of Directors. He is an accomplished executive and leader with over 33 years of experience in finance and investing, with extensive energy industry experience and will be a significant addition to the Board."

Mr. Donahue is currently the Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Black Squirrel Partners, a growth equity and content acquisition platform focused on the consumer/retail, technology and music industry verticals. In 2020, he retired from Morgan Stanley, where he last served as Head of Americas Equity Capital Markets, was a member of the Global Capital Markets Operating Committee and was Chairman of Morgan Stanley's Equity Underwriting Committee.

About PBF Energy Inc.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX).

