Powered by MRP Announces Exclusive Agreement with LUVO Medical to Distribute Aesthetic Devices in the United States

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRP.io ("MRP") announced today that it has signed an exclusive agreement with LUVO Medical , headquartered in Ontario, Canada, for the sale and distribution of four LUVO products in the United States - the Bare 808, Bela MD+ Advanced Skin Health Platform, the Darwin and the Lucent IPL. MRP founder and CEO Scott Carson stated, "This partnership is an amazing opportunity for Powered by MRP to get LUVO Medical products into the hands of clinicians in the United States for the first time."

MRP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powered by MRP)

MRP.io ("MRP") announced today that it has signed an exclusive agreement with LUVO Medical.

Modifying the aesthetics marketplace through successful sales and guarantees of pre-owned equipment, MRP has continued to expand its catalog of new equipment sales and distribution from manufacturers, including its latest venture with LUVO Medical.

"We are thrilled to partner with MRP for the exclusive sale of four LUVO devices in the United States," said Kevin Noseworthy, VP of Sales at LUVO medical. "With the Bela MD+ Advanced Skin Health Platform being one of the most sought-after products for 2022, this couldn't have come at a better time for LUVO Medical and MRP."

For additional information or to acquire any LUVO Medical products through MRP, please visit the MRP website: www.mrp.io .

ABOUT Powered by MRP

MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. MRP's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated community marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Overstock, pre-owned, parts and deals, drive markets and MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP-supplied equipment can be seen featured in DR. MERCY , premiering on TLC this evening at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

For more information, visit www.mrp.io , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or YouTube .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Powered by MRP