BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF BRENDA EVERSON AS SVP HUMAN RESOURCES

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced the appointment of Brenda Everson as Senior Vice President, Human Resources effective January 10, 2022. Ms. Everson succeeds Struan Robertson, who will be retiring from the Company. Mr. Robertson will remain with Bio-Techne through February 11, 2022, to ensure a smooth transition.

Ms. Everson has over two decades of experience as a senior human resources leader across the technology and retail industries, most recently serving as Vice President, Human Resources for Midco, a leading internet and telecommunications provider. Previously Ms. Everson spent 18 years at Apple, Inc. in positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as Senior Manager - Employee Experience Global Strategies: Retail. Ms. Everson joined Apple in 2000.

"Struan was instrumental in creating and implementing our EPIC culture over the last six years. He successfully integrated employees and cultures across multiple acquisitions and played a key role growing our team organically. I wish him the best in his retirement," said Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "As we enter the next phase of growth, we are excited to add a HR leader of Brenda's caliber to the Bio-Techne team. She brings experience leading the human resources function for large organizations, which will be increasingly important as we continue to expand our global team."

