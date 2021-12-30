Chunghwa Telecom announces new organizational structure effective in 2022

TAIPEI, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to market competition, rapid technological advancement and the ongoing innovation of new business models, Chunghwa Telecom launched the "Rise on Together, 2021" strategic transformation plan three years ago, aiming to enhance its overall competitiveness under a customer-centric organizational structure. On the final working day of 2021, Mr. Sheih Chi-Mau, Chairman of Chunaghwa Telecom, announced that the company has completed the major part of the transformation, reporting robust financial results for 2021, and introduced the new enterprise organizational structure for 2022, which includes the headquarters, three business groups and three technological groups within the company. Speaking at the ceremony for the new management appointments, Chairman Sheih encouraged the new business group leaders by saying that the company should not only be satisfied with successful 2021 results but to also collaborate closely to elevate the company to the next level.

The three-year strategic transformation launched in 2019 and is comprised of four major areas of focus, including core business, emerging business, cost optimization and upgrading of basic capabilities. With the ongoing efforts of the past three years, the transformation has enhanced the company's financial performance, which turned positive in 2020 on a year over year basis, and achieved continued growth for two consecutive years despite COVID-19 headwinds.

Chairman Sheih said the organizational transformation is the most challenging but very important part of success of the overall strategic transformation. The company conducted regular, candid communications with its employees to build consensus. On July 1st, 2021, all business units in charge of the enterprise business in the company took the lead to re-organize as one business group to deliver service. Beginning in 2022, the business groups including the Consumer Business Group, Enterprise Business Group and International Business Group, as well as the technology related units including the Network Technology Group, Data Communications Business Group and Telecommunication Laboratories, also begin to operate and deliver functions. In addition, the new organizational structure also enables the headquarters to enhance its strategic planning and coordinating capabilities based on a customer-centric mindset, the expected DNA of the company to lead the change.

To enable a smooth transition of the new organizational structure, the Chairman and President hosted the inaugural ceremony on the final working day of 2021, which allows the newly established Consumer Business Group and Network Technology Group to inaugurate on the first day of 2022. Combining the existing groups including the Enterprise Business Group, Data Communications Business Group, International Business Group and the Telecommunication Laboratories, the company announced the successful achievement of its milestone to deliver services and functions based on a new customer-centric structure.

Going forward, the Consumer Business Group will develop consumer and home based service to satisfy the increasing demand of safe, convenient, healthy and entertaining smart life. Supported by the quality mobile and fixed broadband infrastructure of Chunghwa Telecom, the Consumer Business Group aims to be the leading smart life service provider by offering differentiated services and creating values to consumers, families, and communities.

The newly-established Network Technology Group serves as the company's most valuable, reliable and trustworthy ICT infrastructure platform to meet internet demand, and is committed to building a new-generation cloud-based intelligent network with software-centric technologies. Through the action plans such as "Fixed-Mobile Convergence", "Cloud-Network Convergence",and "Open Network Architecture", etc., the Group aims to establish the common-network, common-management, clouded-site, innovative and intelligent infrastructure, and to provide the high-quality and forward-looking network services.

Chunghwa Telecom is the leading telecom brand with a long, proud history in Taiwan and is also well positioned to proactively respond to the challenges ahead. Kuo Shui-Yi, President of Chunghwa Telecom, said that he expects the evolution into a customer-centric organization would continue to take root in the company's culture. In doing so, the company expects to thrive in a competitive environment under the ESG framework, and rapidly develop technologies and innovative business models to enhance digital economy as Chunghwa Telecom also aims to enable industries and businesses to be more competitive and sustainable in the 5G era.

