Mission Bio and SequMed Sign Collaboration Agreement Announcing Partnership to Provide Tapestri Services and Co-Develop Clinical Applications in China Agreement strengthens the accessibility of Tapestri Platform and Services for oncology research, clinical assay development, and data analysis capabilities in China, accelerating clinical adoptions through collaborative efforts

GUANGZHOU, China and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, has signed an agreement with SequMed, a pioneer in single-cell omics technology innovation and applications in China. The agreement will allow Mission Bio to expand its product and services offerings into China, a key region of growth for its geographical expansion strategy, enabling high quality single-cell sequence services using Mission Bio's products to customers in mainland China.

(PRNewsfoto/Mission Bio)

With this new and important collaboration, Mission Bio and SequMed will work jointly by integrating Mission Bio's technology platform into SequMed's clinical assay development and data analysis capabilities to co-develop novel single cell assays for early detection, medication guidance, and prognostic monitoring of cancers, as well as reproductive genetics applications. This partnership builds on Mission Bio's commitment to providing high quality single-cell multi-omics with the Tapestri platform in China, where there is an increasing demand for single-cell innovation for clinical diagnosis.

"Tumor heterogeneity is always one of the biggest challenges for cancer therapy and the development of treatment resistance," said Yan Zhang, CEO of Mission Bio. "Our Tapestri single-cell sequencing solutions enable us to detect the co-occurring mutations within cancer cells, allowing us to understand the mechanisms of resistance at a granular level. We are excited to collaborate with SequMed. By integrating our single-cell technology with SequMed's expertise in clinical assay development, we are committed to improving diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of diseases in China."

Prof. Xinghua Victor Pan, Chairman of Technology Committee of SequMed, said, "We are dedicated to promoting the development and application of next-generation single-cell multi-omics technology in scientific and clinical research. We look forward to working with Mission Bio to develop novel single-cell assays for different diseases, from molecular mechanism elucidation to clinical medicine acceleration. With the synergies between the two collaborating parties, SequMed will enter into a new era, providing our customers in China with comprehensive solutions for personalized medicine."

About Mission Bio



Mission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures for a wide range of diseases by equipping researchers with the tools they need to better measure and predict our resistance and response to new therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously from the same sample at single-cell resolution. The Tapestri Platform is being utilized by customers at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies worldwide to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer. To learn more, visit missionbio.com .

About SequMed

SequMed is a leading innovative company in China focusing on single-cell omics biotechnology, set up in 2017, focusing on the development and application of innovative single-cell omics technology in scientific research, molecular diagnosis, health management, and drug development, especially in precision diagnosis and treatment of reproductive health and cancer. SequMed established innovative core technology systems, including MustSeq, mCNVS, and mRRMS, and introduced multiple commercial technology platforms. With Mission Bio Tapestri, 10x GENOMICS, and BD Rhapsody, SequMED provides cutting-edge single-cell omics technology services in all domains, including genomes (both copy number variation and single nucleotide variation), transcriptomes, epigenomes (particularly DNA methylation and chromatin accessibility), proteomes, multidimensional omics, and spatial transcriptomes to clinicians and researchers in research institutes, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide, to promote adoption of innovative single-cell omics technologies to clinical diagnosis, drug development, and health management. For more information, visit www.sequmed.com .

Media Contact

Consort Partners for Mission Bio

missionbio@consortpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mission Bio