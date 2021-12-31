Sequans Announces Conference Call To Review Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Results

PARIS, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G chips and modules, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 during pre-market hours. Following the announcement Sequans' management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

www.sequans.com (PRNewsfoto/Sequans Communications)

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET / 14:00 CET Dial in: U.S. toll free: 877-407-0792

International: +1 201-689-8263 Access: When prompted, provide event title or access code 13725431

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Sequans website at www.sequans.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until February 22, 2022 by dialing toll-free 844-512-2921 in the U.S., or +1 412-317-6671 from outside the U.S., using the following access code: 13725431.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for IoT devices. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia 4G Cat 4/Cat 6 and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com ; www.facebook.com/sequans ; www.twitter.com/sequans .

Media Relations: Kimberly Tassin, +1.425.736.0569, Kimberly@sequans.com

Investor Relations: Kim Rogers, Hayden IR, +1 385.831.7337, Kim@haydenir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sequans Communications