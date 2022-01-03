Littlejohn & Co. Becomes Magnate Worldwide's Majority Shareholder

As Magnate Worldwide continues to execute its strategic plans, this is the next step to accelerate its growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnate Worldwide is pleased to announce that it has been acquired by Littlejohn & Co., a private equity investor with a long track record of successfully building value in middle market companies. Magnate and its business segments will continue to be led by the same senior management team and this transition will be seamless to employees, customers, and vendors.

Magnate Worldwide is a diversified supply chain management company comprised of a strong platform of complementary, premier logistics services focused on premium freight services. The Company was created through the unique vision of CIVC and the founding members of Magnate Worldwide. "As a founder, it is extremely satisfying to have seen Magnate's growth, and know they are in good hands with Littlejohn, with a bright future ahead," said Dan Para, Chairman of the Board.

"Magnate Worldwide builds upon Littlejohn's deep expertise investing in the transportation and logistics sectors," said Ed Feeley, a Managing Director at Littlejohn. "Global and domestic supply chains are becoming increasingly dynamic and Magnate is able to help its customers manage this increasing complexity through its combination of a broad premium logistics offering, deep customer service focus, leading information technology capabilities and talented management team. We are excited to partner with the Magnate team to drive the Company's continued growth," he added.

Magnate Worldwide is well positioned to meet market demand with its unique, tailored services in global freight forwarding, mission-critical expedited transportation, and specialized fine arts logistics and the new partnership will allow the Company to build on its existing momentum. "We are thrilled to continue the Magnate Worldwide story by partnering with Littlejohn. Magnate and our brands will benefit greatly from Littlejohn's strategic capital and resources in our efforts to build scale, drive organic growth, and continue to strengthen our platform through M&A," said Dante Fornari, CEO of Magnate Worldwide.

Harris Williams, a global investment bank, acted as the Company's financial advisor on the transaction.

About Littlejohn

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. With approximately $14 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

About CIVC

CIVC is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in high growth middle market companies in business services sectors. Since 1989, the team has invested approximately $1.9 billion in 71 platform companies and currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund VI.

About Magnate Worldwide

Magnate Worldwide is a diversified supply chain management company, comprised of a unique platform of complementary, premier logistics providers focused on expedited domestic transportation and global freight forwarding.

