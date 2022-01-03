Vuzix Smart Glasses Now in Use in Over 40 European Warehouses of a Fortune 50 Online Retailer to Support Their Supply Chain Operations

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the company's Smart Glasses are now in initial deployment in over 40 warehouses to support a Fortune 50 online retailer's supply chain operations following the successful completion of a proof-of-concept (POC) that was completed earlier last year in one warehouse.

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation)

"Across the board, Vuzix is investing time and resources to support our largest customers within the retail, warehousing and logistics vertical that have come to Vuzix with specific use cases and operational challenges that they would like to solve with smart glasses," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "It is great to see Vuzix smart glasses getting put to work on a daily basis with this Fortune 50 customer, which represents just one of many exciting opportunities within this vertical, and we look forward to working with this customer to expand both their depth and breadth of Vuzix Smart Glasses usage."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 243 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and potential future opportunities with our Fortune 50 customer, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation