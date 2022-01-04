Recent college graduates are welcome to apply for a once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity driving MR. PEANUT® across the country in the iconic NUTMOBILE™ vehicle

DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO BE A PLANTERS® BRAND PEANUTTER?

DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO BE A PLANTERS® BRAND PEANUTTER? Recent college graduates are welcome to apply for a once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity driving MR. PEANUT® across the country in the iconic NUTMOBILE™ vehicle

AUSTIN, Minn., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The past couple years sure have been nuts, and as we continue to come out of our shells, many people are looking for new, exciting opportunities to kick-start their new year. For those wanting a crack at their next nutty adventure, the maker of the PLANTERS® brand has the perfect gig.

Recent college graduates are welcome to apply for a once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity driving MR. PEANUT® across the country in the iconic NUTMOBILE™ vehicle.

The maker of the PLANTERS® brand is looking for three Peanutters to chauffer MR. PEANUT® from coast to coast in the iconic NUTMOBILE™ vehicle, a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels, while shellebrating the communities they visit at local events.

"Since bringing the PLANTERS® brand into the Hormel Foods family, we've been looking forward to welcoming a new class of Peanutters to represent the PLANTERS® brand across the country," said Jaynee Dykes, associate marketing director for the PLANTERS® brand. "This is Hormel Foods' first class of Peanutters and we are excited to keep this beloved tradition alive and continue to add substance to our fans' lives as we visit them in their hometowns."

The Peanutter position is a full-time, paid, one-year job opportunity from June 2022 through June 2023. The nuts and bolts of the job include:

Representing the PLANTERS ® brand in media interviews and appearances with local radio, television and digital publications

Delighting fans across the country at local community events

Engaging in consumer interactions and ensuring all attendees and onlookers have a nutty time and a positive brand experience with the NUTMOBILE ™ vehicle and MR. PEANUT ®

Working alongside people who perform little acts of substance for their communities at volunteer projects

For those who would go nuts to be a part of the newest class of Peanutters, here's what it takes to apply:

Recent college graduate with a bachelor's degree, preferably in sales and marketing, with preferred experience in communications, advertising, public relations or a related field

Desire to travel, an appetite for adventure and proficiency in nut puns is a must

Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 . Visit A resume, cover letter and short video describing why they would make the perfect Peanutter submitted by. Visit www.beapeanutter.com for more details or to apply.

To learn more about this can-nut-miss job opportunity and the NUTMOBILE™ vehicle, visit requestthenutmobile.com and follow along on Instagram (@plantersnutmobileofficial) and Twitter (@NUTmobile_Tour).

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contacts: Media Relations Jenna Reimler

Hormel Foods

507-434-6352 ICF Next

312-995-7452

media@hormel.com jenna.reimler@icfnext.com

The MR. PEANUT® character is packing his bags and preparing for his big move to his new home at Hormel Foods in Minnesota. To shellebrate his move to the land of 10,000 lakes, the legume is giving away 10 checks worth $10,000 each to reward Little Acts of Substance in his new home state this summer. (PRNewsfoto/Hormel Foods Corporation)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation