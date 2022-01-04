WW NAMED #1 "BEST DIET FOR WEIGHT LOSS" AND "BEST DIET PROGRAM" FOR TWELFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR Annual Ranking Released by U.S. News and World Report Ranks WW High Across Multiple Categories, Reinforces Company's Global Leadership in Science-backed Weight Management and Holistic Well-Being

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) - a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program - has been recognized once again by health experts in the 2022 Best Diets rankings, released today by U.S. News & World Report. WW retained the #1 spot for both "Best Diet for Weight Loss" and "Best Diet Program" for the twelfth consecutive year since the rankings were first introduced in 2010. These rankings reflect decades of WW's scientific expertise and clinical evidence showcasing the program's effectiveness for sustainable weight loss and weight management.

(PRNewsfoto/WW International, Inc.)

WW also received high marks in the categories of "Best Diet Overall," "Easiest Diet to Follow," "Best Diet for Healthy Eating" and "Best Diet for Fast Weight Loss."

"This recognition is a testament of our unwavering focus on helping people develop healthy habits, rooted in science," said Gary Foster, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, WW. "As part of that commitment, our team is constantly advancing our clinical research and innovating our program based on consumer needs and the latest nutrition and behavior change science. That way, we can meet people where they are on their wellness journeys and provide science-based tools and techniques."

WW most recently launched its PersonalPoints™ weight-loss program in November 2021, the latest advancement in helping members integrate positive lifestyle changes into their everyday lives. The new program makes losing weight and reaching wellness goals simpler and more attainable, all while helping members continue to live their best, fullest lives. It delivers a trifecta of game-changing new elements that work together to yield weight and wellness benefits, including: individualized plans, custom-built for each member; WW's most advanced food algorithm to date; and the ability to add Points® for healthy behaviors such as eating non-starchy vegetables (like carrots, tomatoes, broccoli and spinach), reaching a daily water goal, and moving more. WW PersonalPoints has been proven to deliver clinically significant weight loss; decreases in hunger and food cravings; increases in physical activity and healthy habit formation; as well as improvements in overall well-being and quality of life.1

"We are honored to retain this distinguished ranking for over a decade, as a proven leader in weight management," said Mindy Grossman, President and CEO at WW. "As the world's partner in weight loss and wellness, we are constantly innovating on behalf of our members' needs to personalize the WW experience. This recognition further builds on the growing evidence that WW works: delivering solutions that fit members' lives and providing a livable path to sustainable weight management and healthy living."

WW members have the opportunity to further personalize how they follow the program through the award-winning mobile app; an on-demand wellness experience with Digital 360™ (D360); or by attending Workshops (in-person or virtual). WW's world-class product and technology team is dedicated to enhancing the WW app experience every day.

The U.S. News & World Report panel of health experts includes nutritionists, physicians and others specializing in diabetes, heart health, human behavior and weight loss. For more information about the rankings, visit Best Diets 2022 . For more information about WW, visit www.ww.com .

About WW International, Inc.

WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. As a global wellness company, we inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive digital app, expert Coaches and engaging experiences, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on food, activity, mindset and sleep. Leveraging nearly six decades of expertise in nutritional and behavioral change science, providing real human connection and building inspired communities, our purpose is to democratize and deliver holistic wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website corporate.ww.com.

1 Six-month pre-post study on 153 participants, conducted by Sherry Pagoto, PhD, and colleagues at the University of Connecticut. Study funded by WW.

For more information, contact:

Jenny Zimmerman, WW

jenny.zimmerman@ww.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WW International, Inc.