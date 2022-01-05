Built In Honors Wasabi Technologies as a 2022 Best Place to Work

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies , the hot cloud storage company , today announced it has been named one of Built In's Best Midsize Companies to Work For in Boston for 2022. Built In's Best Place to Work Awards is an annual program that includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

Wasabi Technologies was named by Built In as a Best Midsize Company to Work for in Boston.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

With headquarters in the heart of Boston, Wasabi was founded in 2017 by Carbonite founders David Friend and Jeff Flowers to remove the complexity of cloud storage for businesses all over the world. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and more visionary companies. It has grown exponentially in recent years, now with over 175 employees who have unparalleled flexibility and work-life balance, best in class workplace benefits, and a creative and collaborative team that has only become more engaged in Wasabi's success.

"Wasabi made the decision to become fully remote over the last year, and the results speak for themselves. We are coming off our most successful year yet, and that is because our employees love the flexibility and lack of stress that comes with working from home. We are all enjoying our work more than ever," said David Friend, co-founder and CEO, Wasabi Technologies. "Wasabi strives to be a great place to work by showing trust in our employees' abilities, and this honor from Built In is a testament to the enthusiasm and creativity they bring to Wasabi every single day."

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

