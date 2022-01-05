A playful spin on the "Hold My Beer" meme, the humorous spots showcase kids doing the impossible with a little help from fruit

DOLE PACKAGED FOODS, LLC UNVEILS NEW "HOLD MY FRUIT BOWL" CAMPAIGN A playful spin on the "Hold My Beer" meme, the humorous spots showcase kids doing the impossible with a little help from fruit

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC announced its latest campaign spotlighting its popular Fruit Bowls® snacks, titled "Hold My Fruit Bowl". A kid-friendly riff on the viral "Hold My Beer" meme, the playful spots shine a light on kids doing spectacular things thanks to "superpowers" they've received from snacking on Dole's nutritious Fruit Bowls®.

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, a subsidiary of Dole International Holdings, is a leader in sourcing, processing, distributing and marketing fruit products and healthy snacks throughout the world. Dole markets a full line of canned, jarred, cup, frozen and dried fruit products and is an innovator in new forms of packaging and processing fruits and vegetables.

"Hold My Fruit Bowl" strives to bring a sense of empowerment to youth when they fuel up with Dole Fruit Bowls®.

One spot features group of campers who are lost in the woods. A brave camper declares, "Hold My Fruit Bowl," then calls for a hawk to give them directions back to safety, showing up an overly confident fellow camper and a befuddled troop leader. Another spot shows a daughter schooling her father in a contest of skipping rocks. After saying, "Hold My Fruit Bowl," she hands her snack to her mom and effortlessly slings a stone all the way across the ocean.

A three-month integrated marketing campaign aimed at parents with school-aged children, "Hold My Fruit Bowl" strives to bring a sense of empowerment to youth when they fuel up with Dole Fruit Bowls®. The spots were built on the foundational insights that six in 10 parents say their kids request fruit cups, and consumers want snacks that are fun to eat and add excitement to their daily diet. The campaign also reinforces the functional benefits of Fruit Bowls® so parents can feel confident they're feeding their kids healthy, nutritious snacks.

"We aim to live up to our brand Promise in all of our actions, whether that be taking steps to reduce our carbon footprint to create a better and more equitable world, innovating new and existing products to be more nutritious and accessible, or creating ads that empower the younger generation," said JC Dalto, President & Managing Director, Americas, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC. "The pandemic has disrupted kids' daily lives, pulling them out of school and away from their friends. Our goal of these ads is to inspire youth and show them anything is possible."

This campaign is the third in a series of Fruit Bowls® ads released by Dole, which brought some much-needed sunshine to the darkest days of the pandemic, by first helping families relieve their "Quaran-Tension" moments and then adjusting to the new "Normal-ish" with a smile.

"Hold My Fruit Bowl," which kicks off today and runs through March, was created by Erich and Kallman and includes two spots as well as an integrated digital and social media campaign. View the ads via Dole's YouTube channel here and here.

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability in all its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com.

About the Dole Promise

In June 2020 Dole Asia Holdings announced The Dole Promise, with its three pillars around nutrition, sustainability and the creation of shared value.

Better for People: Access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025, moving towards zero processed sugar in all Dole Packaged Foods products by 2025.

Better for Planet: Working towards zero fruit loss from Dole farms to markets by 2025, aiming for zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025. Working towards net zero carbon emissions in Dole operations by 2030.

Better for all Stakeholders: Dole will continue to positively impact all farmers, communities and people working for Dole – through its commitment to equal opportunity, living wages, and an ever-increasing level of safety, nutrition, and wellbeing. The company also seeks to advance human rights within the direct operations and supply chains by building a culture of transparency and accountability. The company also aims for a 50% increase in the value of its business by 2025.

