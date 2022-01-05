Goulston & Storrs Names Kelly Harbour Chief Business Development Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Kelly Harbour, formerly the Director of Client Relations & Innovation at the firm, has been named Chief Business Development Officer. In her new role, Harbour will direct the firm's business development, client service, legal practice management, and marketing and communications efforts. She has also joined the firm's Executive Committee in conjunction with her elevated position.

Kelly Harbour has been named Chief Business Development Officer at Goulston & Storrs, where she will direct the firm’s business development, client service, legal practice management, and marketing and communications efforts.

Harbour takes the reins from long-time leader Beth Cuzzone, the firm's former Chief Strategic Growth Officer, who has joined cloud-based software company Intapp as Global Practice Group Leader, Marketing & Business Development Solutions.

"Beth will bring a wealth of talents to Intapp, and we wish her success in her next endeavor. While it's hard to say goodbye to Beth after more than 20 years, we are very excited for Kelly to move into this expanded role where we know she will continue to shine and push the firm forward to future growth," said William Dillon, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs.

At Goulston & Storrs since 2014, Harbour has more than 20 years of experience in professional services marketing and business development, technology, and operations. She has broad expertise in creating data-driven analysis, increasing the use of technology, and developing efficient processes and frameworks that create a scalable foundation for growth. Of her many accomplishments, Harbour expanded the firm's client team program from seven to 25 teams. She also created and implemented a strategy and "go/no go" process to analyze requests for proposals, which improved Goulston & Storrs' win rate.

Outside of work, Harbour serves as the pro bono Director of Member Engagement for the SALI Alliance, a not-for-profit organization comprised of legal industry professionals from legal operations, law firms, and solution providers developing open, practical industry standards for efficient and innovative legal services. Under her guidance, Goulston & Storrs was among the first adopters of the SALI Alliance's Legal Matter Specification Standard.

Harbour received the 2020 "Excellence in Marketing" award from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. She earned her B.A. from the University of Miami in 2001 and her M.P.S. in law firm management from George Washington University in 2014. She holds a Legal Lean Sigma Green Belt and is a certified master coach.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity, and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

Contact:

Leigh Herzog Amy Blumenthal Goulston & Storrs PC Blumenthal & Associates PR (617) 574-2259 (617) 879-1511 lherzog@goulstonstorrs.com amyb@blumenthalpr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC