INCO Cosmetic Officially Announces 'Entering the Color Cosmetics Overseas Market'

Diversifying the strategies for export products with point makeup, such as multi-balm and lip balm

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INCO Cosmetic (CEO Lee Goan-Kyoung), a Korean company specializing in color cosmetics OEM/ODM, started operation after oiling its wheels that have slowed down in preparation for post-Covid and announced its plans to officially push forward with domestic demand and enter the overseas market.

Copyright by INCO COSMETIC CO., LTD

This is seen as an aspiration not to miss the cosmetics consumption market's trend that has regained a bit of its vitality after the official implementation of the 'With Corona' campaign, which aims for a 'step-by-step daily recovery', in October.

The cosmetics industry is realigning its production and supply in anticipation of the positive effect of 'revenge spending' that will become a major source of sales improvement. Among this, 'color cosmetics' is expected to experience reflective interest from consumption boost as the market trend that was rigid for more than two years reopens its doors, re-emerging after a long time for product planning and development.

INCO Cosmetic also aims to produce better color cosmetics in Korea than any other company by diversifying its point makeup, such as multi-balm and lip balm. The product export amount is estimated to exceed the 50% mark from USD 800,000-1,000,000 starting 2022. As for overseas exports, it's happening in Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam, Japan, and the United States.

A representative from INCO Cosmetic revealed that "Starting 2022, INCO Cosmetic plans to diversify its overseas export strategy. As the entire world goes into 'With Corona', some of the restrictions will ease, and this will be reflected in the consumption demand for cosmetics." It will conduct its corporate development and operation according to the overall export trend.

Currently, among INCO Cosmetic's major export products, 'auto eyebrow', 'lip tint', and 'eye mascara' are increasing in the following order. It plans to accelerate the production of face color cosmetics combined with basic cosmetics while securing exports of specialized lip products.

In addition, INCO Cosmetic plans to send materials introducing new products that actively apply information of buyers obtained through many years from overseas exhibitions at least once a month and present upgraded eye makeup and lip products in preparation for the future. Furthermore, the company will focus on commercializing products combined with basic cosmetics, such as multi-balm, lip balm, and functional foundation.

Meanwhile, since its establishment in March 1998, INCO Cosmetic has maintained its top position in Korea's cosmetic 'pencil' industry and as a leader in other point makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, stick shadow, and concealer. It has strived not only for domestic but also for global exports, responding rapidly to increasingly advanced domestic and foreign customer needs, developing new products, and introducing the best quality assurance system. In the 2010s, it obtained the ISO14001 (environmental management system)/ISO9001 (quality management system) certification, which defines the international standard, and the ISO22716:GMP certification, the international excellent cosmetics production and quality control standard. In addition, its production and packaging process, as well as its brand 'sugar:rêve' liquid lipstick (Be the Perfect Matte Lip), completed the vegan certification from 'EVE Vegan', the French vegan certification agency, in December 2020.

INCO Cosmetic Homepage : https://en.incocosmetics.com/

INCO Cosmetic Youtube channel : #1: https://youtu.be/KP_69B2UIF0

#2: https://youtu.be/xaeeLRGrKXk

