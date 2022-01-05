Infoblox Unveils a Diverse Student Certification Program to Grow Minority Representation in the Technology Sector

The University of La Verne and TELACU Education Foundation join in this initiative, which aims to prepare minority students for technology careers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Infoblox , the leader in cloud-first networking and security services, launches the Infoblox Diverse Student Certification program with the University of La Verne, a Hispanic-serving Institution (HSI), in partnership with the TELACU Education Foundation. The program includes two courses to introduce students to DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) essentials and hands-on product training led by Infoblox specialists.

"The technology sector continues to drive the global economy and presents strong career opportunities for young professionals," said Jesper Andersen, President and CEO of Infoblox. "The historical under-representation of people of color and women in technology careers inspired us to grow the pipeline with this program. We are connecting the next generation of workers with learning pathways and certifications that open the door to core networking services jobs with our company, channel partners, and 12,000-plus customers."

The Infoblox Diverse Student Certification program integrates the company's training, certification and mentoring into the University of La Verne's computer science program. The 15 students participating in the inaugural class will attend Infoblox courses, previously only available to working professionals. Upon completion of the program, the students are eligible to earn two certifications:

DDI Professional, the world's most popular vendor agnostic DDI certification

DDI Config & Admin, Infoblox's most attended product training certification

These classes, certifications, and ongoing mentoring from Infoblox's Unid@s Blox Hispanic employee resource group (ERG) aim to prepare the students with foundational skills to embark on careers in IT networking and a notable advantage when seeking employment.

"We are honored that Infoblox selected the University of La Verne to be a part of this important initiative," said Dr. Devorah Lieberman, President of the University of La Verne. "In its over 130 years of history, the university has been dedicated to preparing our students with the skills necessary for success in their chosen fields of study and to prepare them for the needs of the marketplace. With over 7,000 students – 70% from diverse populations and over half the first in their families to attend college – this exciting partnership fulfills our mission to serve the needs of our students and the community."

Infoblox delivers the next-level network experience with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. As the pioneer in providing the world's most reliable, secure and automated networks, we are relentless in our pursuit of next level network simplicity. A recognized industry leader, Infoblox has more than 12,000 customers, including more than 70% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com .

