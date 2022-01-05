Karen Linehan joins the VEON Board as a non-executive Director

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, today announced that Karen Linehan, former General Counsel of Sanofi, has joined the VEON Board as a non-executive director.

Karen spent more than 30 years at Sanofi, a leading international healthcare company, in different legal roles, including more than a decade as General Counsel, leading the Legal, Ethics and Business Integrity function. With her global team, she effectively safeguarded the company and its stakeholders from the many challenges of the pharmaceutical sector's rapidly evolving environment.

As one of the first women of Sanofi's Executive Committee, and a founding member of the company's Gender Balance Board, Karen also passionately promoted diversity, gender balance and personal development. Her prior working experience includes practicing law in the New York firm Townley & Updike, and serving on the congressional staff of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Karen graduated from Georgetown University with a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies and a Juris Doctorate.

Gennady Gazin, Chairman of the Board, said: "We welcome Karen as an independent director to our Board, and we look forward to working with her. Karen brings a wealth of experience and a valuable perspective to our Company. We are pleased that she will also serve on our Audit & Risk and Nominating & Corporate Governance Committees."

Karen's appointment fills the vacancy created with the resignation of Steve Pusey last year.

