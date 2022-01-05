Locusview Announces New Vice President of R&D, Roi Dover

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Construction Management company Locusview is today announcing its new Vice President of R&D, Roi Dover. Dover joins Locusview at a time of large-scale growth as demand for Locusview's technology is increasing in a variety of regions. Dover will take it to the next level by focusing additional efforts into technology development.

Roi Dover

A technology veteran with a 20-year career in IT and engineering, Dover brings a wealth of knowledge in technology leadership to Locusview. He held previous senior roles at Varonis, a leading cyber security company, where he managed a team of over 400 engineers and oversaw the entire development life cycle, and at OwnBackup, a top SaaS data protection company, where he planned and executed new products and was involved in several M&As, successfully managing extensive technology and user integrations.

As VP of R&D, Dover will work closely with Locusview's executive leadership, sales, and product teams to strengthen the company's technology architecture and development methodologies to ensure that the product offering and internal processes are robust, scalable, and can be executed effectively. To achieve this, Dover plans to double the company's R&D team by the end of next year.

"As we grow as a company, we need to move fast. Having the right talent is critical to that growth", said Shahar Levi, Locusview Co-Founder and CEO. "That's why I'm thrilled to welcome Roi to Locusview, where he will lead our technology architecture and help optimize operational efficiencies. As we head into 2022, I'm confident that we will continue to help our clients meet their most complex challenges with our state-of-the-art Digital Construction Management platform."

In a statement, Roi commented, "Locusview understands the importance of change and really embraces it, recognizing that in order to scale and create lasting impact, change is necessary. Early on, I recognized the huge potential of Locusview's product and the value of local leadership for faster, more efficient decision-making. I'm excited to begin this new journey at Locusview and make an impact in the utilities sector."

For more information on Locusview and its groundbreaking suite of products, visit www.locusview.com .

About Locusview

Locusview is a Digital Construction Management (DCM) platform that manages the entire infrastructure process for utilities, from planning to close-out. Founded in 2014, Locusview enables all stakeholders to streamline data flow and manage the three crucial phases of infrastructure construction projects: planning, construction and close-out. They've helped clients such as Atmos Energy, PECO, and Washington Gas achieve efficiencies including 70% backlog reduction, 50% cost savings and 20% time savings. Guided by a mission to be the world leader in Digital Construction Management technology that supports large-scale infrastructure projects from design to completion, it is committed to creating the future of smart utilities construction technologies.

###

Locusview (PRNewsfoto/Locusview)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Locusview