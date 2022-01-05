In its 27th Year, RCLCO's Semi-Annual Report Highlights the Top MPCs, with The Villages as Number 1 in Total New Home Sales for 2021 and Lakewood Ranch as the Top All-Ages MPC

RCLCO Real Estate Consulting Identifies the 50 Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities of 2021 In its 27th Year, RCLCO's Semi-Annual Report Highlights the Top MPCs, with The Villages as Number 1 in Total New Home Sales for 2021 and Lakewood Ranch as the Top All-Ages MPC

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate consulting firm RCLCO released the results of their survey of the top-selling master-planned communities (MPCs) for 2021. Read the report online: https://www.rclco.com/publication/the-top-selling-master-planned-communities-of-2021/

RCLCO Logo (PRNewsfoto/RCLCO)

Every year since 1994, RCLCO has conducted a national survey identifying the top-selling MPCs through a rigorous search of high-performing communities. The ranking is based on total new home sales as reported by each individual community, and establishes updated rankings from the previously released year-end report, The Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities of 2020.

This initiative exists not only as a way to commend the most successful communities, but also as: a tool for monitoring the overall health of the for-sale housing industry; a means of locating markets with residential momentum; a process for highlighting trends affecting communities; and a medium through which to learn development best practices.

Key changes include:

The top-selling community in the country is Central Florida's The Villages , with 4,004 sales, 65% ahead of last year's pace.

Home sales in the nation's 50 top-selling master-planned communities (MPCs) grew by a modest 5% compared to 2020, with a 14% decrease in sales during the second half of the year compared to the first.

A lack of new home inventory despite the consistent and growing demand for new homes was generally cited as the reason for this modest growth by MPC developers, with supply chain disruptions, labor market tightness, and cost surges among the top reasons given for the inventory shortages.

Sarasota's Lakewood Ranch is once again the top-selling all-ages community in the nation with 2,574 sales.

Las Vegas, Nevada's Summerlin has earned the third place rank with 1,619 sales.

Optimism is strong for 2022, which could be a big year for MPCs if supply chain issues resolve and allow communities to capture more of the growing demand for new homes.

Both inflation and the rate of increase in new home prices are expected to moderate in 2022, though both are likely to remain high for the first half of the year.

RCLCO Managing Director Gregg Logan notes, "The results of this year's Top-Selling MPC Report confirm that demand for new single-family homes within MPCs remains high, with favorable demographic tailwinds suggesting this strong demand will continue in 2022. However, supply chain disruptions and the lingering impacts of COVID-19 have prevented many MPCs from fully capitalizing on the growth in demand seen over the past year. As these challenges are resolved in the coming months, we are optimistic for the success of master-planned communities in 2022."

In addition to this ranking and report, RCLCO prepared an interactive map tool which visualizes the sales at Top-Selling MPCs across the country from 2013 to 2021, available online here: https://www.rclco.com/advisory-top-selling-master-planned-communities-interactive-map . Through this visualization tool, it is clear to see that Florida, Texas, and California represent the largest share of home sales among the top-selling communities.

About RCLCO

Since 1967, RCLCO has been the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, public institutions and non-real estate companies seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. RCLCO leverages quantitative analytics platforms and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. With the insights and experience gained over 50 years and thousands of projects – touching over $5B of real estate activity each year – RCLCO brings success to all product types across the United States and around the world. RCLCO is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, and has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Orlando, FL, and Austin, TX. Learn more at https://www.rclco.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RCLCO