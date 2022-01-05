TrueCar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc ., (NASDAQ:TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Darrow will participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11, 2022.

24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference Fireside Chat Details

Date: Tuesday, January 11, 2022



Time: 2:45 p.m. Eastern (11:45 a.m. Pacific)



Webcast: Live event and replay (available for 90 days) may be accessed from TrueCar's Investor Relations website at ir.truecar.com





