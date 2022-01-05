WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN JANUARY

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas welcomes travellers to plan their next big adventure in 2022, with safety top of mind travel protocols in place for residents and visitors. The destination offers diverse vacation experiences that suit everyone's varied budgets, needs and comfort levels. Guests are sure to have the experience of a lifetime with premier attractions and new nonstop flight routes.

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A)

NEWS

The Bahamas is a Top Destination to Visit in 2022 – The Bahamas landed fifth on Travel + Leisure's "Top 50 Places to Travel in 2022" – an annual and highly anticipated list, inspiring travellers to visit unique destinations around the world. The Bahamas is recognized for its Out Island adventures, culinary and cultural offerings.

The Bahamas Shines in Caribbean Journal's 2022 Caribbean Travel Awards – The Bahamas received accolades in Caribbean Journal's "2022 Caribbean Travel Awards," winning the "Caribbean Destination of the Year" while Andros' all-inclusive property, Small Hope Bay Lodge, was named "Adventure Hotel of the Year".

United Airlines Launches Direct Route from Cleveland to Nassau – Escape the winter cold for sunshine and turquoise waters courtesy of United Airlines' new nonstop Saturday service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to the vibrant capital city of Nassau.

Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces Plans for Ultra Luxe Property in Eleuthera – With only five exclusive properties around the world, the open-air 90-room Ritz-Carlton Reserve is coming to Eleuthera, the blissful Out Island known for its sprawling white sand beaches and natural beauty.

Grand Isle Debuts Shark Tagging Excursion – Guests staying at Grand Isle Resort in Exuma have the chance to experience Beneath the Waves, a once-in-a-lifetime shark tagging experience with real scientists, contributing to a long-term study on sharks.

New Sailing to Grand Bahama Island – Margaritaville Resort & Hotels partners with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line offering travellers to sail aboard The Margaritaville At Sea Paradise for two nights from Palm Beach, Florida to Grand Bahama Island. Passage is bookable now with sailing launching on April 30, 2022.

Mix Up the Flavors of The Bahamas from Home – Those wanderlusting about the islands can shake up their at-home cocktail hours with Bahamian-inspired recipes like a classic Bahama Mama or create their own concoctions with native ingredients like guava and pineapple.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Sun, Sand and Savings at The Reef Atlantis – Travellers can save up to 30% and receive a daily $30 resort credit at The Reef Atlantis for stays of seven nights and more. Booking window is now through March 31, 2022, for travel until March 31, 2023.

Newlyweds To-Be Can Elope in Nassau – Bahamas Wedding Package announces new customizable elopement packages which allow lovebirds to create what their special day looks like.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick

Public Relations

Bahamas@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bahamas Ministry of Tourism