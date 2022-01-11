POD: The First Database for Metadata

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Onchain Database - or POD - is launching today to make working with metaverse data more easy and accessible. POD is a Web3 project that collaborates and manages all metaverse data (metadata) in a single interface for developers, builders, and users.

Because as the metaverse expands, so do challenges in working with data across multiple locations. For the metaverse to scale and decentralized apps to function, there needs to be a reliable third-party data collaboration platform.

POD meets those needs, as the first comprehensive database for metadata. From collaboration tools to robots and automation, POD is creating a rich data ecosystem for metaverse and Web3 users.

The Three Pain Points of Metadata Management

Any object in the metaverse is essentially metadata. An address, identity, transaction, or NFT all comprise forms of metadata.

Here are the three key metadata pain points that POD solves:

Hard to Find

On-chain data are scattered in contracts on different networks. It's not yet possible for contracts to obtain all data from one single common environment.

Hard to Relate

Due to the non-relational storage, it's hard to trace the relationship between two entities or associate entities with their metadata.

Hard to Utilize

Each network or app is unique in data transmission methodology. Thus, data from different sources have to be pre-processed before they can work in tandem.

Why People Need a Metadata Database

To solve the problems of current blockchain data, POD was developed as a neutral third-party data middleware, providing key functionalities and developing the full potential of metadata.

Benefits for Data Providers:



Increase data searchability

Provide data conformity system

Empower NFT with infinite expandability

Benefits for Data Consumers:

Quick access to multi-chain data

Easy data category definition

Tags for data management

And these are just a few. With a robust feature set and benefits, POD will make working with metadata more streamlined and efficient for all Web3 metaverse stakeholders.

The Future

POD's goal is to bring different parties together and establish a collaborative dialogue to inspire the decentralized community. Together, POD can arrive at an agreed-upon data collaboration standard in an organic, bottom-up manner.

Part of POD's vision is also to drive the establishment of consensus in metadata collaboration, becoming a critical part of Web3 data infrastructure. POD is unlocking the value of blockchain data and networks, propelling the Web3 data collaboration ecosystem to new heights.

