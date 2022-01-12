Lucid Software Honored as a Glassdoor Best Place To Work In 2022

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software, a leading provider of visual collaboration software, has been named a Best Place to Work in 2022 in the U.S. small and medium company category through Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards.

This marks yet another award in the long list of national and local accolades Lucid has received in recognition of its unique workplace culture, including being named a Fortune Best Workplace in Technology for two consecutive years, a Best Workplace for Parents , and a Utah Business Best Companies to Work For five years in a row.

"I'm thrilled Lucid is included on this list," said Karl Sun, co-founder and CEO at Lucid. "Each individual is a key contributor in making Lucid such an amazing place to work, and our employees' dedication to each other, our values and to our mission is truly inspiring!"

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 20, 2020 and October 18, 2021. Complete awards methodology can be found here . The Employees' Choice Award, now in its 14th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review on Glassdoor .

You can view the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work in 2022 winners here . You can also learn more about joining the Lucid team here .

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software offers a leading visual collaboration suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products—Lucidchart, Lucidspark and Lucidscale—teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE, NBC Universal and T-Mobile. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products . Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com .



"Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

