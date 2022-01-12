Naples Firm Vernon Litigation Group Handling Claims Involving Former First Allied Broker Chad Barancyk

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernon Litigation Group, based in Naples, Florida and Kristian Kraszewski, Esq. have joined forces again to file a FINRA arbitration claim involving First Allied's former financial advisor Chad Barancyk. Our client has suffered losses due to alleged improper recommendations in Hospitality REIT, energy MLP investment MLXAX, and FS Energy and Power (FSEP). Our client also alleges that Barancyk traded her account without authorization.

FINRA rules require First Allied to supervise what Mr. Barancyk recommends to his clients. Mr. Barancyk is obligated to provide suitable investment advice to all of his clients on an individualized basis. Concentrated portfolios and wholesale recommendations in alternative investments and MLP's to many clients violates industry standards.

If you have suffered unnecessary losses due to advice you received from Chad Barancyk, please contact us. One of our securities attorneys will happily provide you with a free overview of any potential claims you may have regarding Mr. Barancyk's recommendations in energy MLP's such as MLXAX, Hospitality REIT, and FS Energy and Power.

securities arbitration and litigation claims For more information, visit our website at http://www.vernonlitigation.com/ or contact Vernon Litigation Group by phone at 1-877-649-5394 or by e-mail at info@vernonlitigation.com to speak with a representative of Vernon Litigation Group. SHARE

Vernon Litigation Group

Chris Vernon | 239-319-4434

Naples, FL

View original content:

SOURCE Vernon Litigation Group