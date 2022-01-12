Retail Open Enrollment Deadline is Near: Know Your P's in Selecting the Right Health Plan for You

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The January 15, 2022 retail Open Enrollment deadline is fast approaching, but there's still time to choose a plan that's right for you or your family's healthcare needs. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) is offering multiple health plan options – some with $0 co-pays – as part of its continuing commitment to provide quality, cost-effective health care to Texans.

Selecting a health plan is about the security of knowing you're protecting you or your family's health during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. BCBSTX is offering affordable, quality health plan options in every ZIP code in Texas' 254 counties. These plans can be accessed through a robust and unrivaled network of providers and facilities. But choosing the right plan is not a one-size-fits-all proposition. In selecting the health plan that's right for you, think of the five P's:

Premiums: Take the time to explore your options and understand the benefits and costs of each plan so you can find the coverage that works best for you and your family members. In the Dallas and Houston regions, BCBSTX is offering plans where nearly half of the on-exchange population may qualify for a $0 monthly payment after subsidies are applied. In fact, subsidies helped 92% of Texans lower their monthly bill in 2020 for plans purchased on the exchange.

Pocket: Determine if the plan is a good fit for your budget and pay attention to more than just the monthly premium. You should also understand the other out-of-pocket costs, including deductibles, copays and coinsurance.

Provider: Primary care physicians (PCP) are key to optimal health. So, after selecting a health plan, make sure to identify a PCP to help navigate your healthcare journey. For example: BCBSTX is collaborating with the Sanitas Medical Centers in the Houston and Dallas regions in the MyBlue Health HMO network. This option allows members to enjoy a $0 copay for primary care in-person and primary care telehealth appointments with their Sanitas primary care physician. The MyBlue HealthSM plan is also available also available in the Austin and San Antonio areas. Even if you don't make any changes to your health insurance, it's still a good idea to ensure that any doctor you see regularly – or plan to visit this year – is in your benefit plan's care provider network. As well, members and guests can search for doctors, hospitals, pharmacies, urgent care and more using BCBSTX's Provider Finder® tool.

Prescriptions: Make sure your medications are covered. Even if you don't expect to change plans, it's important to ensure your drugs will still be covered.

Phone: It's important to check if your plan includes 24/7 telehealth services. In a pre-COVID-19 world, telehealth was an underutilized tool. However, the pandemic sparked a significant increase in the use of telehealth and will remain a healthcare delivery option even as people feel more comfortable again scheduling office visits.

In recognition of the access challenges caused by the pandemic, BCBSTX has established multiple resources that Texans can use to find out more information about health plan options:

Texas with Think Blue representatives who can provide guidance in English and Spanish. BCBSTX is hosting virtual open enrollment seminars acrosswithwho can provide guidance in English and Spanish.

one-on-one appointment or register for a virtual educational seminar. Customers can schedule a virtualor register for a

Phone help is offered at 866-427-7497

