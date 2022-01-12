SUPERWORLD & TOKENS.COM TO FORM STRATEGIC METAVERSE PARTNERSHIP

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual world platform SuperWorld has partnered with Metaverse Group , a subsidiary of publicly traded company Tokens.com , who will bolster their metaverse presence by investing up to USD $1 million on SuperWorld's virtual real estate platform.

Map of virtual real estate on Superworldapp.com

SuperWorld is a virtual world in augmented reality (AR), digitally mapped over the surface of the Earth. Plots of SuperWorld land are represented as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) corresponding to real world space. The partnership will further establish SuperWorld as a key platform in the growing world of virtual real estate, and reinforce initiatives by the Metaverse Group to become a leader in providing public market investors with exposure and access to the metaverse.

SuperWorld Co-Founder & CEO Hrish Lotlikar states, "I'm thrilled that SuperWorld will be partnering with the Metaverse Group to leverage their world-class portfolio and create opportunities in the Metaverse to accelerate our vision of using AR/VR, AI, and blockchain to help build a better world."

The partnership diversifies Metaverse Group's eight figure portfolio, with investment focusing on virtual real estate that encompasses historically and culturally significant locations, along with landmarks and newsworthy sites where creative projects, entertainment and future events will be hosted by Metaverse Group.

"With an initial investment of USD$ 250,000 in virtual real estate on the SuperWorld platform and more forthcoming, the Metaverse Group is excited to partner with Superworld on this new strategic partnership," says Lorne Sugarman, CEO of Metaverse Group. "As we choose key strategic locations that will continue to diversify our eight figure metaverse real estate portfolio, this partnership will bring a larger brand marketing opportunity for businesses looking to enter the metaverse."

About Superworld

For further information please visit: https://www.superworldapp.com/

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that owns an inventory of Metaverse, DeFi and NFT based digital assets. Through a process called staking, Tokens.com's inventory of crypto assets are used to earn additional tokens. In addition, Tokens.com is the majority owner of the Metaverse Group, one of the world's first virtual real estate companies. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web 3.0.

For further information please visit Tokens.com

About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decentraland's Crypto Valley, also owns an eight figure real estate portfolio across many leading virtual worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.io

