ARTRYA APPOINTS RENOWNED EXECUTIVE DR JACQUE SOKOLOV AS UNITED STATES ADVISOR

PERTH, Australia, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence medical technology company Artrya Limited (ASX: AYA) (Artrya or the Company) is today announcing the appointment of renowned healthcare executive Dr. Jacque J. Sokolov as Chair of Artrya's Clinical Advisory Board to assist with market access and clinical utilisation to grow revenue and shareholder value.

Artrya Managing Director and Co-founder, John Barrington AM, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Jacque Sokolov to the Company. Dr Sokolov brings a remarkable breadth of experience across all aspects of the US healthcare industry, in particular healthcare delivery and biotechnology, and is formally trained as an academic cardiologist."

"Dr Sokolov will support our US clinical research by helping to form key partnerships with research institutes and study sites. He will also assist in our establishment of reimbursement arrangements through introductions to Healthcare payers such as insurance companies and lay the foundations for revenue contracts in the US healthcare sector," said Mr Barrington.

Dr. Sokolov said, "I am thrilled to join Artrya's world-class team as we begin commercial expansion into the US with this advanced method of cardiac diagnosis.

"I look forward to building networks with key opinion leaders and subject matter experts as we introduce technology designed to more effectively help cardiologists diagnose and treat heart disease," Dr Sokolov said.

Dr. Sokolov is chairman and chief executive officer of SSB Solutions, Inc., a US diversified healthcare management, development, and financial services company. His company has worked with more than 100 healthcare organizations across multiple US healthcare sectors to develop physician-driven, value-focused solutions in rapidly evolving markets.

Dr. Sokolov currently serves on multiple public, private and not-for-profit healthcare boards. He is especially focused on cutting edge technology involving advanced digital health companies such as GlobalMed and next-generation "genetic based" companies such as Calviri (mRNA diagnostics/products) and Lucid Diagnostics (DNA diagnostics).

Dr. Sokolov received his BA and MD Degrees from the University of Southern California and completed his internal medicine residency at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine followed by his fellowship in cardiovascular diseases/nuclear cardiology from the University of Texas-Southwestern Medical School.

Artrya's core solution is the novel technology Salix – a fast and effective AI-based solution that analyses cardiac CT scans to detect a unique combination of heart attack biomarkers. Salix supports clinicians in the diagnosis of coronary artery disease by highlighting disease location and severity on a 3D heart image and producing a comprehensive patient report within 15 minutes, assisting first-time-right treatment.

Market clearance applications for Salix Coronary Anatomy (SCA) are currently under review with health authority regulators in the USA (FDA), Canada (Health Canada), Europe (CE Mark) and the UK (UKCA).

