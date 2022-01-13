Doheny Eye Institute Announces the Appointment of Deborah Ferrington, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doheny Eye Institute, a global leader in vision research and basic science to save human eyesight, has announced that Deborah Ferrington, PhD, is joining the organization as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Ferrington is internationally recognized for her ground-breaking research on age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which is the leading cause of blindness among those over 60 years of age in the developed world. In her role as CSO, Dr. Ferrington will focus on leading and expanding the Institute's research initiatives.

"We are thrilled to have Deb join the Doheny team," said Marissa Goldberg, CEO of Doheny Eye Institute. "Her passion for research and basic science along with her extensive leadership experience and collaborative workstyle will be of enormous value to Doheny as we continue to further our mission."

Dr. Ferrington has more than 20 years of experience in academic research, most recently as Professor and Elaine and Robert Larson Endowed Vision Research Chair in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Neurosciences at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. She completed her undergraduate degree in Biological Science and Scientific Illustration and a Master of Education program from the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Ferrington went on to receive her PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Kansas, where she also completed a postdoctoral fellowship.

Dr. Ferrington currently serves as a Permanent Member of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) " Biology and Development of the Eye" Study Section. She has been the recipient of various NIH grants funded by the National Eye Institute (NEI) and National Institute of Aging (NIA) and has been funded by Foundation Fighting Blindness and the BrightFocus Foundation. She has published more than 90 peer-reviewed papers and has co-authored several chapters in seminal scientific books.

"I've been impressed with the entire Doheny Eye Institute team, and its affiliation partner, UCLA Stein Eye Institute," Dr. Ferrington continued. "I am very pleased to be a part of the organization and look forward to collaborating with the Doheny-UCLA scientific and clinical faculty to accelerate scientific discovery for ground-breaking, translational medicine."

Dr. Ferrington assumes her new role on May 2, 2022.

