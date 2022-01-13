Fannie Mae Multifamily Closes 2021 With Volume of Nearly $70 Billion Fannie Mae's Financing of Multifamily Affordable Housing Increases More Than 23 Percent

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) provided nearly $70 billion in financing to support the multifamily market in 2021, and funding of multifamily affordable housing rose more than 23 percent last year to the highest volume in the history of its 33-year-old Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) program. At the same time, Fannie Mae continued to be a consistent source of liquidity for multifamily borrowers and support for renters in need as the economy and financial markets managed disruptions related to the pandemic.



"We are pleased to have increased our support of multifamily affordable housing in a year when the need for affordable housing options became more acute," said Michele Evans, Executive Vice President and Head of Multifamily, Fannie Mae. "Working with our DUS lenders we will continue to focus on preserving and expanding the supply of affordable housing, as well as financing quality green and sustainable rental units. We will also ensure that resources remain available for renters as our economy and financial markets cope with pandemic-related disruptions."



"We want to thank our DUS lenders for helping us support the multifamily market in another challenging year," said Rob Levin, Senior Vice President of Multifamily Customer Engagement, Fannie Mae. "Together with our lenders we have been able to ensure there is adequate liquidity in all multifamily markets at all times, and we look forward to working with our lender partners in 2022."



Multifamily Affordable Housing volumes totaled $9.6 billion last year, up 23.1 percent from $7.8 billion in 2020. Green Finance volume totaled $13.5 billion, up 3.6 percent from $13.0 billion in 2020, helping Fannie Mae grow its Multifamily Green MBS issuance to more than $100 billion last year.

The following top 10 DUS Lenders produced the highest business volumes in 2021. Also listed below are the Top 5 Lender rankings for highest volumes in 2021 for Structured Transactions, Multifamily Affordable Housing, Small Loans, Manufactured Housing Communities, Green Financing, Student Housing, and Seniors Housing:

Top 10 Producers in 2021 Volume ($Billion) 1. Walker & Dunlop, LLC $9.6 2. CBRE Multifamily Capital, Inc. $6.8 3. Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC $6.6 4. Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital $4.4 5. Newmark $4.4 6. Greystone Servicing Company, LLC $4.3 7. JLL Real Estate Capital, LLC $4.3 8. Arbor Commercial Funding I, LLC $3.7 9. Capital One, National Association $3.7 10. KeyBank National Association $3.6

Top 5 DUS Producers for Structured Transactions in 2021

CBRE Multifamily Capital, Inc. Newmark KeyBank National Association Walker & Dunlop, LLC PGIM Real Estate Agency Financing, LLC

Top 5 DUS Producers for Multifamily Affordable Housing in 2021

Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, LLC CBRE Multifamily Capital, Inc. Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC Walker & Dunlop, LLC

Top 5 DUS Producers for Small Loans in 20211

Arbor Commercial Funding I, LLC Greystone Servicing Company LLC Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC Walker & Dunlop, LLC Lument

Top 5 DUS Producers for Manufactured Housing Communities in 2021

Walker & Dunlop, LLC KeyBank National Association Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital, LLC NorthMarq

Top 5 DUS Producers for Green Financing in 20212

Walker & Dunlop, LLC CBRE Multifamily Capital, Inc. Greystone Servicing Company LLC Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC JLL Real Estate Capital, LLC

Top 5 DUS Producers for Student Housing in 2021

Capital One, National Association Walker & Dunlop, LLC CBRE Multifamily Capital, Inc. Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, LLC Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital, LLC

Top 5 DUS Producers for Seniors Housing in 2021

PGIM Real Estate Agency Financing, LLC PNC Real Estate Newmark Walker & Dunlop, LLC Greystone Servicing Company LLC

Listed below are 2021 production highlights for individual business categories, which are included in the total multifamily production number:

Affordable Housing – $11 billion , comprised of $9.6 billion in Multifamily Affordable Housing (for rent-restricted properties and properties receiving other federal and state subsidies), an increase of more than 23 percent from $7.8 billion in 2020; and $1.4 billion for properties with rent restrictions between 60 percent and 80 percent area median income

Green Financing 2 – $13.5 billion , an increase of more than 3 percent from $13 billion in 2020

Structured Transactions – $5.7 billion

Small Loans 1 – $5.4 billion

Manufactured Housing Communities – $3.3 billion

Student Housing – $0.9 billion

Seniors Housing – $0.8 billion

1Small Loans are defined as loans of $6 million or less and loans for properties with 5-50 units nationwide.

2Green Loans are defined as loans for properties with Green Building Certifications or loans targeting a 30 percent reduction or more in energy and water consumption, inclusive of at least 15 percent energy reduction consumption.

**Due to rounding, amounts reported may not add up to overall totals.

