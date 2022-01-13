Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per common share. The dividend is payable March 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business February 16, 2022. The 1st quarter dividend will be the company's 218th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

