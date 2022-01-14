Dominus Capital Partners with Uptime Institute

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus") and affiliates have completed their investment in Uptime Institute ("Uptime"), the global digital infrastructure authority. Uptime provides assessment, certification, and consulting services for owners, operators, and users of digital infrastructure, and also provides education, accreditation, and membership network services for data center professionals and organizations. Uptime primarily serves financial institutions, telecom, colocation, government, and cloud markets on a global basis. Founded in 1993, Uptime is a true data center industry pioneer, having created the universally recognized and proprietary Tier classification system for data center design, construction, and operations.

"We are excited to work with Dominus to accelerate the global growth of Uptime Institute through further geographic expansion, new service offerings, and strategic acquisitions. As we look forward to this next phase, I personally want to thank our long-term financial partner, MLR Holdings, for their guidance and strategic support for over a decade," said Martin V. McCarthy, CEO of Uptime.

Bob Haswell, Founding Partner at Dominus Capital, added "We're thrilled to partner with Martin and the Uptime management team. Uptime is the undisputed market leader worldwide, with results-oriented solutions for mission critical data centers, the true digital foundries and factories of the Internet economy. We are excited about the scale opportunities ahead for the Company, both organically and through add-on acquisitions, and are committed to help Uptime exploit them."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor and assisted in marketing, structuring, and negotiating the transaction on behalf of Uptime. Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisor to Uptime. White & Case LLP served as legal advisor to Dominus.

About Uptime Institute

With over a quarter century of expertise, Uptime is the world leader in data center design, construction, and operations certification and consulting. It has awarded over 2,300 certifications for datacenters in over 100 countries. Uptime has also trained and accredited over 10,000 data center professionals and operates an elite membership network for data center owners and operators. Uptime is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Brazil, Russia, U.A.E., U.K., Singapore and Taiwan, and staff in 27 countries, currently servicing more than 700 active projects worldwide. For more information, please visit www.uptimeinstitute.com.

About Dominus Capital, L.P.

Based in New York, Dominus Capital, a 2022 Top 50 PE Firm in the Middle Market, focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments particularly in family and founder owned companies in the business services and light manufacturing sectors of the economy. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term approach to investing and has a consistent and highly successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed more than 80 transactions over the past 20+ years. For more information, please visit www.dominuscap.com.

