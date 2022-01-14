HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. DOMESTIC ELECTRICITY SOLD INCREASES BY 13.23% FOR THE YEAR OF 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its electricity sales for the whole year of 2021.
According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (the "Company"), for the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company's total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 107.050 billion kWh, representing an increase of 2.95% over the same period of 2020. For the whole year of 2021, total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 430.165 billion kWh, representing an increase of 13.23% over the same period of 2020. For the whole year of 2021, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China was RMB431.88 per MWh, representing an increase of 4.41% over the same period of 2020. For the whole year of 2021, the Company's market-based electricity sold ratio was 61.63%, representing an increase of 3.3 percentage points compared to the same period of 2020.
The increase in the Company's total electricity sold was mainly attributable to:
1. In 2021, the sustained heavy demand for electricity nation-wide prompted significant increase in power generation. The power plants of the Company in areas such as Chongqing, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Fujian, Hunan, Jiangsu, Gansu and Hubei saw a relatively large growth in power generation;
2. The output of hydropower plants was less than expected, while thermal power units with a greater percentage of installed capacity of the Company sustained a rapid growth in power generation. In addition, during the peak seasons in winter, the thermal power load of the Company maintained at a high level, which further promoted the growth of power generation; and
3. The Company continued to promote green and low-carbon transformation, which led to the fast growth in new energy generation year on year.
The electricity sold (in 100 million kWh) of the Company in China are listed below:
Coal-fired
938.73
0.93%
3,785.28
10.81%
Combined Cycle
64.93
3.68%
268.67
26.24%
Wind-power
55.01
41.99%
198.67
46.78%
PV
8.63
44.72%
34.08
46.90%
Heilongjiang Province
28.00
-20.75%
128.46
-2.96%
Coal-fired
23.01
-26.82%
113.89
-5.00%
Wind-power
4.68
30.87%
13.27
18.83%
PV
0.32
0.26%
1.30
-2.15%
Jilin Province
22.58
-9.03%
88.05
-15.21%
Coal-fired
17.76
-12.41%
70.13
-21.03%
Wind-power
3.20
-5.03%
11.45
5.66%
Hydro-power
0.16
-17.21%
0.70
-6.60%
PV
0.59
11.08%
2.46
72.08%
Biomass power
0.87
92.53%
3.31
63.89%
Liaoning Province
36.44
-25.24%
183.70
5.24%
Coal-fired
34.86
-85.10%
177.77
5.30%
Wind-power
1.16
21.54%
4.15
11.38%
Hydro-power
0.08
235.49%
0.29
-28.41%
PV
0.34
-9.80%
1.48
-6.80%
Inner Mongolia
1.98
221.45%
5.53
165.66%
Wind-power
1.98
221.45%
5.53
165.66%
Hebei Province
25.84
-20.42%
106.08
-6.64%
Coal-fired
23.22
-25.20%
99.76
-8.16%
Wind-power
1.89
43.28%
5.11
14.58%
PV
0.74
520.40%
1.22
120.78%
Gansu Province
38.58
13.23%
143.82
15.09%
Coal-fired
32.38
10.11%
119.12
16.79%
Wind-power
6.20
32.91%
24.70
7.53%
Ningxia
0.03
-0.36%
0.22
-4.02%
PV
0.03
-0.36%
0.22
-4.02%
Beijing
20.18
-14.18%
84.84
3.25%
Coal-fired
6.47
163.70%
12.94
48.71%
Combined Cycle
13.71
-34.90%
71.90
-2.14%
Tianjin
17.93
-9.15%
65.09
2.70%
Coal-fired
12.42
-13.04%
49.41
4.23%
Combined Cycle
5.49
1.21%
15.54
-1.78%
PV
0.02
-28.17%
0.13
-8.14%
Shanxi Province
25.38
-18.11%
94.91
-6.33%
Coal-fired
13.81
-31.77%
63.19
-15.31%
Combined Cycle
8.10
-11.57%
19.97
-5.70%
Wind-power
1.48
2392.69%
3.40
5630.21%
PV
1.99
29.78%
8.36
52.53%
Shandong Province
220.31
-1.03%
818.79
7.41%
Coal-fired
214.06
-2.24%
796.87
6.30%
Wind-power
4.19
58.15%
13.93
83.29%
PV
1.20
18.27%
5.20
3.29%
Biomass power
0.87
——
2.78
——
Henan Province
49.85
-4.30%
217.04
8.79%
Coal-fired
41.31
-13.54%
180.39
-1.36%
Combined Cycle
0.08
-75.53%
2.18
-63.30%
Wind-power
8.41
113.48%
34.23
227.37%
PV
0.06
31.92%
0.24
5.78%
Jiangsu Province
109.36
20.60%
427.17
19.96%
Coal-fired
83.13
13.44%
323.35
11.33%
Combined Cycle
15.03
64.50%
61.09
55.94%
Wind-power
10.59
36.43%
40.10
61.84%
PV
0.62
21.42%
2.64
56.05%
Shanghai
51.35
10.90%
201.90
22.45%
Coal-fired
48.74
12.69%
188.74
25.53%
Combined Cycle
2.54
-14.99%
12.86
-10.71%
PV
0.07
8.38%
0.30
142.29%
Chongqing
35.31
41.33%
130.64
49.96%
Coal-fired
27.39
27.02%
102.74
44.20%
Combined Cycle
7.38
148.04%
25.25
86.96%
Wind-power
0.54
21.17%
2.64
11.94%
Zhejiang Province
73.60
25.40%
316.49
31.21%
Coal-fired
71.60
26.64%
305.26
30.72%
Combined Cycle
1.59
-22.87%
10.39
45.34%
Wind-power
0.28
——
0.28
——
PV
0.13
38.69%
0.55
4.20%
Hubei Province
44.28
7.05%
165.74
14.73%
Coal-fired
42.27
7.04%
156.32
15.19%
Wind-power
1.77
36.58%
6.56
20.99%
Hydro-power
0.19
-64.10%
2.64
-15.17%
PV
0.05
20.33%
0.22
1.81%
Hunan Province
31.63
16.37%
117.17
22.14%
Coal-fired
29.46
15.63%
107.75
24.36%
Wind-power
1.39
12.10%
6.20
7.07%
Hydro-power
0.68
76.37%
2.75
-10.51%
PV
0.10
25.37%
0.47
9.50%
Jiangxi Province
60.22
-0.52%
223.13
7.97%
Coal-fired
56.89
-1.80%
210.25
7.01%
Wind-power
2.22
19.09%
8.57
6.38%
PV
1.11
49.19%
4.30
102.29%
Anhui Province
18.96
3.24%
61.35
13.14%
Coal-fired
16.82
3.35%
51.96
6.34%
Wind-power
2.04
9.85%
8.07
90.08%
Hydro-power
0.10
-57.35%
1.32
18.05%
Fujian Province
45.86
11.63%
201.16
22.79%
Coal-fired
45.83
11.64%
201.04
22.81%
PV
0.02
-9.20%
0.12
3.51%
Guangdong Province
67.48
7.91%
311.97
34.84%
Coal-fired
58.53
5.86%
271.28
25.35%
Combined Cycle
8.89
23.82%
40.44
174.92%
PV
0.06
-1.11%
0.25
6.26%
Guangxi
2.03
-8.28%
7.47
9.82%
Combined Cycle
1.09
-9.00%
4.35
2.06%
Wind-power
0.93
-7.44%
3.13
22.82%
Yunnan Province
20.16
-2.81%
82.39
13.60%
Coal-fired
18.96
-2.59%
77.56
16.32%
Wind-power
1.16
-1.06%
4.55
-17.19%
Hydro-power
0.04
-63.71%
0.28
-20.01%
Guizhou Province
1.43
145.73%
5.41
86.74%
Wind-power
0.46
11.71%
1.85
-15.18%
PV
0.98
460.04%
3.55
399.97%
Hainan Province
21.72
11.43%
113.12
2.26%
Coal-fired
19.82
14.98%
105.54
0.87%
Combined Cycle
1.02
-7.58%
4.70
47.11%
Wind-power
0.46
-16.16%
0.94
-14.89%
Hydro-power
0.21
-51.00%
0.88
29.71%
PV
0.20
18.26%
1.06
5.28%
Total
1,070.50
2.95%
4,301.65
13.23%
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 17.1% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 4.1 percentage points compared with the same period of 2020; the annual accumulated power generation accounted for a market share of 19.2%, representing a decrease of 2.2 percentage points compared to the same period of 2020.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company's capacity of newly installed units is as follows: (unit: MW)
Unit type
Controlled installed capacity
Equity-based installed capacity
Thermal power
2,000
1,000
Wind-power
1,350.3
1,152.3
PV
331
287.8
Total
3,681.3
2,440.1
Besides, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the fourth quarter of 2021.
In conclusion, as of 31 December 2021, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 118,695 MW, and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 MW.
