Vantage Holding Company, LLC Provides Notice of Privacy Incident

ERIE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Holding Company, LLC ("Vantage") is providing notice of a recent incident that may affect the security of some information pertaining to certain individuals. The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in Vantage's care is among its highest priorities and Vantage takes this incident very seriously. Please note, Vantage has no indication that anyone's information has been subject to actual or attempted misuse in relation to this incident.

On October 17, 2021, Vantage learned of suspicious activity occurring within certain computer systems. Vantage immediately launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident. On November 18, 2021, the investigation indicated that certain Vantage systems were accessed on October 17, 2021, and that limited data, which may have included personal information, was taken by an unknown actor. Out of an abundance of caution, Vantage began reviewing impacted data to identify personal information as well as its records to identify address information for individuals.

To date, Vantage determined, through its investigation, that the information potentially at risk includes certain individuals' names, addresses, dates of birth, and health information, including diagnoses or conditions, lab results, and medications. Vantage has seen no indication that any information has been subject to actual or attempted misuse in relation to this incident.

While unaware of misuse of any personal information, beginning on January 14, 2022, Vantage began mailing notices to those impacted by this incident, and provided information about the event and steps that can be taken to safeguard one's information. Specifically, Vantage encourages impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review their account statements, and to monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity. Vantage also provides information about obtaining a free copy of their credit report, their right to place a "security freeze" on their credit report, and their right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on their file at no cost. Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps they can take to protect themselves by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or their state Attorney General. As a precaution, Vantage is also offering impacted individuals with credit monitoring services at no cost.

Vantage takes this incident and the security of information within its care very seriously. Upon becoming aware of this incident, Vantage immediately launched an in-depth investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident. As part of Vantage's ongoing commitment to information security, it is reviewing its existing policies and procedures regarding data privacy and is evaluating additional measures and safeguards to protect against this type of the incident in the future. In addition to notifying impacted individuals, Vantage is also notifying state and federal regulators, as required.

Vantage has established a dedicated call center for individuals to contact with questions or concerns or to determine if they are impacted. This dedicated call center can be reached at 855-604-1764 Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

