MarshBerry Secures Growth Capital from Atlas Merchant Capital

WOODMERE, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MarshBerry, a leading investment banking and consulting firm serving the Insurance Distribution and Wealth Management industries, is pleased to announce its partnership with Atlas Merchant Capital ("Atlas").

The new partnership will help MarshBerry accomplish its growth goals by improving and expanding services to create even better outcomes for clients. This partnership provides access to additional resources to help execute on strategic growth initiatives including expanded client solutions and acquisitions domestically and in Europe.

"This is a really important event for our company. Partnering with Atlas advances our ongoing efforts to aggressively and intentionally grow and improve in all facets of our business, which will translate directly into benefits for our growing client base," says John Wepler, MarshBerry CEO and Chairman. "Our leadership team remains committed, invested and excited about how this will help us continue to grow by enhancing the solutions provided to our client base."

"We have been impressed with the accomplishments, growth and vision of MarshBerry and believe our investment will serve as a springboard to achieve the near-term and long-term strategic goals," says Colin Savage, Atlas Managing Director, Head of North America Investments.

About MarshBerry – Helping Clients Learn, Improve & Realize Value

Founded in 1981, MarshBerry serves the insurance distribution and wealth management industries, including insurance agents & brokers, specialty distributors, private equity firms and wealth management firms. MarshBerry's industry-specific services help clients build, enhance and sustain value through: Merger & Acquisition Advisory*, Debt & Equity Capital Raising, Financial Consulting, Market Intelligence & Benchmarking, Organic Growth Consulting, Connect Executive Peer Exchange and Connect Platform Aggregation. Learn more at www.MarshBerry.com .

About Atlas Merchant Capital LLC

Atlas Merchant Capital LLC was founded to participate in compelling market opportunities in the financial services sector. Based in New York and London, Atlas Merchant Capital was founded by Bob Diamond and David Schamis, who together with their partners form a complementary partnership with extensive operating and investing expertise across the financial services landscape. Further information is available at www.atlasmerchantcapital.com

