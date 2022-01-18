Michael Baker International Names Jason Sipes, P.E., Office Executive - Dallas

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Jason Sipes, P.E., has joined the firm as Office Executive – Dallas. In this role, Mr. Sipes will lead a multidisciplinary team in executing client projects and expanding the firm's business with new clients, markets and capabilities in Dallas, as well as across North Texas and the Southern Region.

"Jason brings more than 25 years of experience in alternative project delivery, including Design-Build and Public-Private Partnerships, tolling and program management in all phases of highway and bridge infrastructure projects," said Tommy Montgomery, Southern Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "I am confident his diverse experience will help drive growth in the Dallas area and beyond as he leads our impressive team of bridge, highway, planning, aviation, water and construction services experts."

Mr. Sipes most recently served as Senior Project Director at Atkins, where he was responsible for providing a variety of consulting services to the firm's public and private sector toll and transportation clients, particularly in the areas of all-electronic tolling (AET), managed lanes, customer service centers and capital/operational expenditures (CAPEX and OPEX) technical analysis. He previously spent 15 years at Cintra US in various roles, including Operations Director, where he managed and provided operational and technical support for all of Cintra's Project Development and Concession Operations in North America and Australia. He also spent six years as Chief Operating Officer of Cintra's LBJ Infrastructure Group and three years as a Design and Construction Technical Manager.

Mr. Sipes holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of South Carolina and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Construction Engineering and Management from Purdue University.

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

