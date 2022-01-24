Perineologic Appoints Jim Fortune as President and Promotes Matthew Allaway, DO, to Chief Executive Officer

CUMBERLAND, Md., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perineologic, a subsidiary of Corbin Clinical Resources, Inc., today announced the appointment of Jim Fortune as president, who in this role will be responsible for the company's business strategy and operations management. Mr. Fortune joins Perineologic with more than 35 years of experience in the medical device industry. Perineologic also announced the promotion of Matthew J. Allaway, DO, to chief executive officer, who previously served as president. Mr. Fortune will report directly to Dr. Allaway.

Prior to joining Perineologic, Mr. Fortune served as chief operating officer at Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. where he led internal operations of this start-up through later stages as a public company with an early-stage, PMA-approved commercial device and several Phase 2 and Phase 3 drug delivery products. Before that, he served as chief operating officer at AccessClosure (acquired by Cardinal Health, Inc.) and chief operating officer at Incept, LLC, an intellectual property holding partnership that creates and operates medical device start-up companies. At Incept, Mr. Fortune provided operational strategy, organizational direction, and leadership and tactical support to companies including Augmenix, Inc. and Claret Medical, Inc. (both acquired by Boston Scientific Corporation), HotSpur Technologies, Inc. (acquired by Teleflex Incorporated), Maya Medical (acquired by Covidien plc) and Ostial Corporation. Before that, he served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Confluent Surgical (acquired by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation). Earlier in his career, he was a general manager at DePuy Synthes, the Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Fortune earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He also currently works as an operations management consultant at Fortune Consulting, LLC.

"The overall goal for anyone in the medical device industry is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and improve quality of care. I was attracted to Perineologic because of the significant potential that the PrecisionPoint™ Transperineal Access System has to positively transform the standard of care in prostate biopsy by providing a more streamlined procedure process for clinicians and important benefits for patients. I am excited to join this innovative team and support widespread adoption of this novel biopsy technique," said Mr. Fortune.

Dr. Allaway is the founder of Perineologic and has been a practicing urologist and managing partner at Urology Associates in Cumberland, Maryland for about 20 years, with a focus on prostate cancer and female urology.

"We are at a significant stage of growth at the company and attracting top talent and further strengthening our leadership team is essential to our success," said Dr. Allaway. "We are pleased to have Jim join our team as his broad industry experience, including supporting the commercialization, manufacturing and ongoing sales strategies of new medical devices, will be valuable as we continue our efforts to expand market adoption of PrecisionPoint. I look forward to working with him closely in my new role."

Perineologic, a subsidiary of Corbin Clinical Resources, Inc., is a private, self-funded innovative medical device company focused on developing and delivering technology to improve the safety, precision, and efficiency of healthcare options primarily in the field of urology. The company is initially focused on pioneering a new and disruptive approach to cancer detection. Its first product, the PrecisionPoint™ Transperineal Access System for prostate cancer biopsy, received U.S. FDA clearance in 2016 and is available in 13 other countries. For more information, visit https://perineologic.com/.

