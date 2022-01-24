Treasury Industry Recognizes ICD with Best Portal Technology Solution Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury practitioners and other industry judges have named ICD Best Portal Technology Solution in Treasury Management International (TMI) magazine's 2021 Innovation and Excellence awards. The award recognizes ICD's continuous technology innovation and proactive client service in support of independent research, trading, analysis and reporting of money market funds and other short-term investments.

"This award is a testament to our founding principle of focusing solely on the needs of the treasury community," says ICD Chief Executive Officer Tory Hazard. "It highlights the active role our clients take in co-innovation, which, over the past two decades, has led to many industry-advancing solutions."

ICD's innovation over the past year includes dashboard enhancements that improve data visualization for better decision-making and communication, API integrations with technology partners that streamline cash and investment workflows and improve data quality, new sweep functionality to minimize uninvested cash balances, a new screening and filtering tool that helps investors better understand how various fund providers designate their SRI/ESG products, and other innovations.

"Treasury practitioners continue to praise ICD over its technology and service," says TMI Publisher Robin Page. "The ICD team richly deserve this recognition for consistently delivering a best-in-class product to the market."

The TMI Awards recognizes banks, financial technology providers, consultants and practitioners who are defining new frontiers and driving best practices in treasury management, globally.

About ICD

ICD is treasury's trusted, independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments. We provide intuitive technology and unbiased access to over 300 investment products through ICD Portal, a model in the industry for trading, reporting and analysis. Through our Global Trade Desk, located in London, Boston and San Francisco, we offer follow-the-sun support and expert service.

