PIXABILITY HAS ANOTHER RECORD YEAR WITH YOY REVENUE UP 64% AND CTV REVENUE UP 228% Growth Fueled by New Customers for YouTube, CTV, and Brand Suitability Offerings

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixability (www.pixability.com), the only provider of software and insights for video advertising on YouTube, YouTube on TV, Roku, Hulu and Amazon Fire TV today announced that 2021 was a record year for revenue and profitability, with revenue growing 64% YOY.

Revenue grew across all product lines, most notably with Connected TV revenue up 228%. Pixability's unique CTV offering delivers more reach than any other provider in the industry, including 99% of ad-eligible viewing hours, while also effectively driving lower funnel results. In 2022, the company ran an award-winning cross-platform CTV campaign for Saucony that drove over 6,000 purchases, including 65% of the purchases tracked on Amazon coming from new customers to the Saucony brand.

"While we've been best known for leveraging data to maximize performance and ensure brand suitability on YouTube, we have also become a go-to partner for brands and agencies when it comes to CTV reach and performance," said David George, CEO of Pixability. "We're thrilled to see our CTV, YouTube, and Brand Suitability businesses all growing so rapidly globally, and we're expecting that momentum to accelerate further in 2022."

"Pixability has clearly established itself as an industry leader for YouTube, and now CTV. With incredible growth accelerating on both platforms, Pixability continues to benefit from this momentum, providing their valued customers access to brand suitability targeting and insights the market is looking for," said Sach Chitnis, Partner at Jump Capital & Pixability Board Member.

2021 was not only successful for Pixability from a financial standpoint, but also in terms of accolades for the company as PixabilityONE was named the Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform by Digiday. In addition the company partnered with the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) to launch a landmark study on YouTube Brand Suitability that has become an industry standard resource for agencies and brands.

To support business growth, the Pixability team also grew 42% in 2021, with notable key hires in the UK and in key management positions .

