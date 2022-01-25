WILDBRAIN ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL FOR ITS FISCAL 2022 Q2 RESULTS

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WildBrain Ltd. (or the "Company") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, will report its Fiscal 2022 Q2 results after market close on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 and hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, February 9, 2022 to discuss the results.

To listen, please call +1 (888) 394-8218 or +1 (647) 484-0475 internationally, and reference conference ID 4935501. Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call. Replay will be available after the call on +1 (888) 203-1112 or +1 (647) 436-0148, under passcode 4935501, until February 16, 2022.

The audio and transcript will also be archived on WildBrain's website beginning approximately two days following the event.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content across all media. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library – one of the world's most extensive – we are home to such brands as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba! Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test and Degrassi. At our 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art animation studio in Vancouver, BC, we produce such fan-favourite series as The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space, Chip & Potato, Carmen Sandiego, Go, Dog. Go! and more. Our shows are enjoyed worldwide in more than 150 countries on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, and our AVOD business – WildBrain Spark – offers one of the largest networks of kids' channels on YouTube, garnering billions of views per month from over 245 million subscribers. Through our leading agency, WildBrain CPLG, we also license consumer products and location-based entertainment in every major territory for our own properties as well as for our clients and content partners. Our television group owns and operates four family entertainment channels that are among the most viewed in Canada. WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at WildBrain.com.

