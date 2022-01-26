Ideanomics to Speak on Three Panels at BloombergNEF Summit in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, and VIA Motors, an American electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced their participation to host a panel discussion on the future of last-mile electric vehicle fleets at the BloombergNEF (BNEF) Summit. BNEF is scheduled to take place in San Francisco from January 31 - February 1, 2022 at the Four Seasons San Francisco.

The BNEF Summit aims to provide ideas, insights, and connections to formulate successful strategies and capitalize on technological change to shape a cleaner, more competitive future. At the summit, Ideanomics leaders will highlight products from its full-spectrum suite of commercial electrification offerings including vehicles, charging, and hydrogen energy solutions during three events:

Innovation Forum: New EV Charging Technologies | January 31, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. PT

Alf Poor , Ideanomics CEO, will join executives from Resilient Power, HEVO, and TeraWatt Infrastructure to discuss innovative EV technology. The session will cover how Ideanomics subsidiary, Los Angeles on scalable inductive wireless charging, as well as , Ideanomics CEO, will join executives from Resilient Power, HEVO, and TeraWatt Infrastructure to discuss innovative EV technology. The session will cover how Ideanomics subsidiary, WAVE , is working with municipalities such as Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) and Port ofon scalable inductive wireless charging, as well as Prettl Electronics Automotive's (PEA) high-performance public charging park solutions for electric vehicles.

Zero Emission Vans and Trucks: Scaling Up Electrification and the Role of Hydrogen | February 1, 2022 at 3:10 p.m. PT

New York and California . Dr. Abas Goodarzi, an internationally recognized expert in hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell conversions who is the Chief Scientist at Ideanomics and CEO of US Hybrid , will join panelists from PACCAR Inc. and Merchants Fleet to discuss decarbonization solutions for commercial vehicles. Dr. Goodarzi will share how US Hybrid's innovative technology powers medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles, including the world's first electric street sweepers inand

The Future of Last Mile Electric Fleets | February 1, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. PT

Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor and VIA Motors CEO Bob Purcell will participate in a panel discussion alongside industry experts from Ricardo North America to discuss how the increase in demand for home delivery has made last-mile delivery a ripe industry for electrification. The panel will discuss electrification challenges and opportunities, especially how to support fleets as they embark on the transition to electric vehicles.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the completeness of solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

About VIA Motors International, Inc.

VIA Motors is a leading electric commercial vehicle company with proven advanced electric drive technology, delivering sustainable mobility solutions for a more livable world. VIA designs, manufactures and markets electric commercial vehicles, with superior life-cycle economics, for use across a broad cross-section of the global fleet customer base. VIA's vehicles are optimized for each fleet's needs, with intelligent software packages and fleet monitoring systems that are designed to reduce cost and improve operating efficiencies. VIA is a systems-driven company and strives to optimize the total fleet experience including energy, maintenance, uptime, route mapping and more, with reduced development time, improved quality, driving comfort, energy efficiency and connectivity. To learn more, please visit https://viamotors.com.

About US Hybrid

US Hybrid specializes in the design and manufacturing of zero-emission electric powertrain components including traction motors, controllers, auxiliary drives, energy storage and fuel cell engines for electric, hybrid, and fuel cell medium and heavy-duty municipality vehicles, commercial trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles throughout the world. To learn more about US Hybrid, please visit https://ushybrid.com/.

