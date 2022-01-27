Extreme Networks Set to Kick Off Ninth Consecutive Super Bowl as Official Wi-Fi Analytics Provider

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it is once again the Official Wi-Fi Analytics Provider of Super Bowl LVI, set to take place on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This marks Extreme's ninth consecutive Super Bowl as an official provider of Wi-Fi analytics. ExtremeAnalytics™ is deployed at 29 of 30 NFL stadiums and enables the NFL to drive better decisions around both business and venue operations.

SoFi is one of nine NFL stadiums using Extreme Venue Analytics 2.0, a custom solution designed for the NFL, which offers richer data sets and insights around app performance and usage, dwell time and location-based services. Operations teams use this data for more efficient venue management such as identifying stadium bottlenecks, potential safety and security issues and visibility into popular concessions and fan gathering areas. Executive and event management teams can use these insights into fan activity to better customize experiences and pinpoint sponsorship opportunities.

Key Facts:

Tampa Bay was Miami in 2020 – signifying the increasing reliance on mobile devices throughout the event.



SoFi Stadium plans to host more than 70,000 fans for this year's Super Bowl. Last year's Super Bowl inwas the first 100 percent cash-free and mobile-ticketed NFL game . Extreme identified a take rate of 80 percent of fans connected inside the venue, compared to 71 percent at Super Bowl LIV inin 2020 – signifying the increasing reliance on mobile devices throughout the event.

ExtremeAnalytics 2.0 delivers several new features such as:

Based on Extreme insights, NFL teams, on average, saw a 22 percent increase in peak throughput of data and a 31 percent increase in transfer speed of data during games this season in comparison to the 2019 season – meaning fans continue to increase their consumption of wireless data while in the stadium and the speed of those connections are dramatically improved.





ExtremeWireless™ access points are currently deployed at 12 NFL stadiums, including recent Wi-Fi 6 deployments with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans. Wi-Fi 6 delivers faster wireless speeds and lower latency than previous generations of Wi-Fi, giving fans the highest quality connection to share their experiences from the stadium, while improving fan-facing technology including apps, mobile payments and ticketing.

Executive Perspectives

Michelle McKenna, Chief Information Officer, National Football League

"Planning and executing the Super Bowl is one of the most significant undertakings each year, and Extreme continues to play an important role in making this event a success. We lean on Extreme to provide the operational insights and intelligence we need to improve things like foot traffic flow, concessions and health and safety protocols – while ensuring we have optimal connectivity and bandwidth for fans to share their experiences and operate in a mobile-first environment. Real-time visibility into network performance offers a substantial advantage to understand what is working, how fans are using data and how to customize in-stadium experiences in ways that will keep fans coming back for more."

Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Business

"The analytics provided by Extreme Networks give valuable insights into how customers are embracing connectivity during sporting events. Those insights are helping to inform and inspire new ways of staying connected and new solutions customers may embrace as wireless connectivity continues to gain momentum and importance in large gathering events like the big game."

Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer, Extreme Networks

"Network analytics from Extreme gives the NFL a significant competitive advantage to execute its most important event of the year. We help executives and network operations teams visualize what's happening across the stadium at any given time – equipping them with insights to make better decisions, while providing fans with the connectivity they expect. ExtremeAnalytics is the command center of in-stadium activities like sports betting, AR/VR experiences and completely touchless transactions. Understanding what's happening and appropriately calibrating the bandwidth to make these activities perform at peak is our unique differentiator and why we're playing an important role in our ninth consecutive Super Bowl."

Additional Resources

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. ( EXTR ) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks, the Extreme Networks logo, ExtremeAnalytics, and ExtremeWireless are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

