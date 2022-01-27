JSA Announces Top Digital Infrastructure Thought Leaders Contributing as Authors to Book on Reducing Carbon Emissions 'GREENER DATA: Insights on Reducing Carbon Emissions from Leaders in Digital Transformation' will launch on Earth Day 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for telecom, data center and network infrastructure companies, announces the digital infrastructure thought leaders contributing as authors to its book entitled 'GREENER DATA: Insights on Reducing Carbon Emissions from Leaders in Digital Transformation' , which will make its Amazon debut on Earth Day - April 22, 2022.

The much-anticipated book will feature over 20 chapters authored by industry thought leaders that include (in alphabetical order by company name):

Bob Painter , President, Ascent

Edgar Salas , CEO, AZLOGICA

Braham Singh , CEO, BDx Data Centers

Luis Fiallo , Vice President, China Telecom Americas

Raul Martynek , CEO, DataBank

Phillip Marangella , CMO, EdgeConneX

Kim Gunnelius, Chief Commercial Officer & Co-Founder, Ficolo

Jennifer Von Bismarck , CEO, Galway Sustainable Capital, Inc.

Vicki Worden , President & CEO, Green Building Initiative

Garry Connolly , Founder, Host In Ireland

Michael Roark , CEO, iM Data Centers

Mary Allen , Chief Content Officer, InsightaaS

Bruce Lehrman , CEO, Involta

Sean Farney , Director of Data Center Marketing, KOHLER

Brad Meissner , Product Manager, Global Large Diesel Generators, KOHLER

Patrick Giangrosso , Principal, Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI)

Lee Kestler , Executive Director, Nextera Energy Resources, DCRBN Ventures

Chris Zajic , Senior Director, Nextera Energy Resources

Wes Swenson , CEO, Founder, Novva Data Centers

Francois Sterin , Chief Industrial Officer, OVHcloud

Lee Kirby , Chairman & Co-Founder, Salute Mission Critical

Avner Papouchado , CEO, Serverfarm

Erick Contag , President, SubOptic Foundation

Dr. Nicole Starosielski , Lead Researcher, SubOptic Foundation and Associate Professor, New York University

Bill Kleyman , EVP of Digital Solutions, Switch

Dean Nelson , CEO, Virtual Power Systems

Powering digital transformation and supporting the rapid growth into IoT and AI-driven platforms, services and innovations, the digital infrastructure community has a unique lens into the latest green initiatives that are under review and in deployment, across multiple countries, languages and leadership teams. GREENER DATA is a series of contributions from independent thought leaders from around the world, sharing latest developments and technologies that are actively working towards a greener tomorrow, particularly focused on drastically reducing carbon emissions.

"We are grateful for the support of this incredible group of innovators across the digital infrastructure ecosystem," states JSA Founder and CEO Jaymie Scotto Cutaia . "This collective mindshare will bring us one step closer to creating a more sustainable earth for future generations to come."

The book will make its Amazon debut on Earth Day - April 22, 2022. Leading up to the book launch, JSA will host a virtual roundtable featuring several of the contributing authors on April 7 entitled "Learning from the Best: Innovative New Ways to Reduce Carbon Footprints This Year and Beyond". The virtual roundtable is free to attend and is ideal for professionals across all industries who are interested in reducing their carbon footprints through their digital infrastructure. Visit here to register to attend the April 7 virtual roundtable.

To learn more about GREENER DATA contributing authors, visit jsa.net/greenerdata . For updates on the book, follow us on JSA's LinkedIn page .

