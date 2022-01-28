Morgan Brookshire Builds Joint Venture Partnerships with Private Equity, Family Offices and Global Top 50 International Banks

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Brookshire has built joint venture partnerships with various major private equity, Family Offices and Global Top 50 Banks. A Morgan Brookshire spokesperson states that this will allow the company to lend on deals as small as 30 thousand to as large as 300 Million. Morgan Brookshire has absolutely no upfront fees and can fund deals within their scope to up to 300 million. The range of sectors are numerous and Morgan Brookshire can fund any type of business all over the continental United States and Canada. The spokesperson for Morgan Brookshire states that the joint ventures makes us a player in the business funding space for decades to come. We welcome all inquiries regarding our services or our current commitments.

Morgan Brookshire LLC is a New York City based full-service financial institution specializing in business loans for small scale to Fortune 500 businesses.

