ProfNet Expert Alerts for January 28, 2022

Cancer Therapies

Gary Ulaner, M.D.

director of Molecular Imaging and Therapy for the Hoag Family Cancer Institute and the President of the American College of Nuclear Medicine

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian

"I'm looking forward to serving the needs of nuclear medicine physicians across the country and working with an outstanding ACNM Board of Directors. As president, I will be developing accreditation programs to encourage optimal technical methods for molecular cancer therapies, as well as establishing a webinar series for radiologists and nuclear medicine physicians to gain knowledge of novel molecular imaging methods. These methods include PSMA-targeted imaging and therapy for patients with prostate cancer, estrogen receptor-targeted imaging for patients with breast cancer and rare pediatric oncologic imaging."

Dr. Ulaner has distinguished himself as a leader and innovator in the field of nuclear medicine and is a nationally recognized expert in the use of targeted imaging to help direct focused cancer therapies.

Media contact: Chelsea Kottke, ckottke@cornerstonecomms.com

Maki Hsieh

President & CEO

Asian Hall of Fame

"Lunar New Year is observed by 15 countries, considered the most significant holiday for many Asian cultures and celebrated around the world by almost 3 billion people. The largest human migration on Earth takes place every year on Lunar New Year Eve when families travel to visit relatives. Some countries celebrate for a few days while others continue for two weeks with traditions focused on family, food and fortune. Lunar New Year customs originated in China around 3,500 years ago as an agricultural ceremony to the gods and ancestors for a better harvest, and continues today as a symbol of longevity, prosperity and hope for a better tomorrow."

Maki is available to discuss the history, current traditions, and meaning behind the Year of the Tiger, as it relates to the Lunar New Year.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/makihsieh/

Website: https://www.asianhalloffame.org

Media contact: Rochelle Srigley, rochelle@asianhalloffame.org

Mark Graber, JD

Law Professor

University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law

NEW YORK TIMES- How Jan. 6 Gave the 14th Amendment New Life - The New York Times "Most people, me included, think it was an insurrection, but neither Congress nor the courts have made that official determination," said Mark Graber, a legal historian at the University of Maryland.

Professor Graber is recognized as one of the leading scholars in the country on constitutional law and politics. He is available to discuss the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer and what's next for the Supreme Court.

Website: https://www.law.umaryland.edu/

Media contact: Laura Lee, laura.lee@umaryland.edu

Nik Kalyani

CEO

Decentology

"We have a bold vision to expand our innovative solutions for smart contract development, discoverability, monetization, and security with the Hyperverse as we onboard the next 10 million Web 2.0 developers to Web 3.0 with the support of our community," said Nik Kalyani, Decentology co-founder and CEO.

Mr. Nik Kalyani, CEO of Decentology, is available to talk on various topics related to blockchain technology, such as: - How can web2 developers transition to web3 development? - The growth and future of NFTs - The future of decentralized applications - Mainstream adoption of blockchain applications

https://www.linkedin.com/in/techbubble/

Website: https://www.decentology.com/

Media contact: Sonya Trivedi, sonya@decentology.com

