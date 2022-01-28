Prytek invests over $100M in ThriveDx to accelerate expansion

CHICAGO, LONDON, TEL AVIV, Israel and SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prytek Holdings Pte. Ltd. (" Prytek " or the "Group") has today completed a strategic investment in ThriveDx (formerly HackerU), a leader in digital skills training, signaling the closing of a significant round of funding. Prytek, a global technology and investment corporation, has doubled-down on their strategic investment in ThriveDX bringing Prytek's total investment in the company to over $100 million.

Prytek began supporting ThriveDx in early 2018, when it invested about $20 million to initiate the company's global expansion especially to the US and since then has formed an integral part of the management of ThriveDX, supporting it in its M&A activities and in building scale.

This round of investment will allow ThriveDX to accelerate its expansion into the US, Europe and Asian markets bringing much needed cybersecurity and digital skills training to help close the global digital talent gap.

Arnon Shiboleth, co-CEO of Prytek and a director at ThriveDX, said: "ThriveDX is a company with exceptional global capabilities in the field of education with a unique model. Prytek recognized its capabilities back in 2018, which was a local company starting to expand globally, and since then we have had the honor of working closely with management and supporting its exponential growth and global success."

ThriveDX partners with top-tier academic institutions and corporations worldwide to offer advanced, professional development programs in digital technology. In collaboration with top global Institutions, the company offers cutting edge skills training in the most in-demand digital career paths such as cyber and information security, digital marketing, software engineering, data science and analytics, UI / UX and more. Among more than 20 top tier Global University partners are such Institutions as University of Michigan (#1 public university in the USA), NYU, University of Miami, San Diego State University, American University, and more.

ThriveDX also operates a separate and unique, one of a kind SaaS platform. The ThriveDX SaaS division, specializes in supplying a comprehensive end to end solution to enterprises, encompassing all of its cybersecurity training needs in one all-inclusive cyber training SaaS platform.

The company also supplies cyber and digital transformation consulting and custom programs to businesses and government bodies in diverse technological fields. These businesses and entities include Toyota, KPMG, Microsoft, SAP, Intel and more. ThriveDX employs over 2,000 people globally and impacts the lives of tens of thousands of learners.

Gil Adani, CEO and founder of ThriveDX, said: "We are grateful for Prytek's expression of trust. Since Prytek's first investment about three years ago, the company has changed its face beyond recognition. As a result of the collaboration and support, the company has developed rapidly and has been able to successfully penetrate the international markets."





ABOUT PRYTEK

Prytek is a global technology and investment corporation. Managed by Andrey Yashunsky and Arnon Shiboleth together with the chairman, Yair Seroussi and the co-founder, Igor Rybakov. Prytek has invested over $400 million in its companies and in technologies globally, services more than 250 clients and maintains offices in eight locations worldwide.

Prytek builds vertical integrated value-chain-solutions for universities and financial institutions, and by that, creates impact across industries. Prytek has rapidly grown into a multinational technology and investment corporation with a focus on building and investing in technologies and delivering managed services in the Financial Services, Cyber & Tech Education, and HR sectors. Prytek focuses on building strong and stable long-term companies and therefore works to help companies grow and reach their target markets quickly, among other things by creating collaborations between service companies and technology companies and the technology companies themselves so that group members can enjoy the benefits and strengths of the group ecosystem.

ABOUT ThriveDX

A leader in digital transformation training, ThriveDX (formerly HackerU) partners with top-tier academic institutions and corporations worldwide to offer the latest Cybersecurity training and advanced, professional development programs in digital technology.

Leveraging 15 years experience in the industry, the company has built various learning solutions and study paths in cyber and information security, digital marketing, software engineering, data science, and UI / UX just to name a few. Among the top tier university partners the company works with is the University of Michigan (#1 public university in the USA), NYU, University of Miami, San Diego State University, American University, and more. In total, ThriveDX works with over 20 top tier universities around the world. By providing equity in access to the most in demand digital skills, ThriveDx leads the market in increasing the digital talent pipeline across the globe.

ThriveDx was founded in 2006 by Gil Adani who has served as CEO of the company since its inception, and serial entrepreneur Dan Vigdor, who serves as the company's Executive Chairman. The mission-driven Ed-Tech firm operated exclusively in Israel for the first 10 years. In 2018, they extended their business operations globally in pursuit of becoming one of the leading international training companies. ThriveDX operations have now expanded to the US, Asia, and Europe where the need and demand just keeps on growing. For more information, visit www.thrivedx.com





